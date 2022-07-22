Vermont Cheese, Butter Makers Bring Home Top Awards

Vermont cheese and butter makers won a total of 40 awards, including multiple firsts, at the American Cheese Society Awards.

Congratulations:

JASPER HILL FARMS

CABOT CREAMERY COOPERATIVE

VERMONT CREAMERY

MAPLEBROOK FARM

GRAFTON VILLAGE CHEESE COMPANY

SPRING BROOK FARM

SAGE FARM GOAT DAIRY

In addition to the ACS awards, both Jasper Hill Farms and Vermont Creamery were able to earn medals in international competition.

The 125th International Cheese & Dairy Awards(link is external)was bigger and more international than ever before, featuring over 4,000 entries. The competing classes represented countries from all around the world. All entries were judged in a single day, as 238 experts considered appearance, texture, aroma, and flavor of the cheese, dairy and accompaniments. Bronze, Silver, Gold and Champion accolades were awarded first, before the Supreme Champions were reassessed to find this year’s trophy winners.

To view a complete list of ICDA Award winners, click here.(link is external)

To view a complete list of American Cheese Society winners, click here(link is external)

American Cheese Society 2022 Judging & Competition Awards

Best of Show

1st: Whitney, Raclette-style cheese, Jasper Hill Farms, Greensboro Bend, VT

2nd: Flagsheep, semi-hard cow’s milk cheese competing in open category, Beecher's Handmade

Cheese Seattle, WA

2nd: Bamboozle, washed rind goat and cow's milk cheese competing in an open category, Goat

Rodeo Farm & Dairy of Allison Park, PA

3rd: Greensward, soft-ripened washed rind cheese from collaboration of the Cellars at Jasper

Hill of Greensboro, VT, and Murray’s Cheese of Long Island City, NY.

Listed in order of presentation at the ACS Awards Ceremony on Thursday, July 21, 2022

RC: Salted Butter with or without cultures – made from cow's milk

1st: Salted Butter Solid, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

1st: Organic Salted Butter, CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, WI

1st: Lactantia Salted Butter, Lactalis Canada, Winchester, ON

2nd: 83% BF Butter Quarters with Sea Salt, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

3rd: Unsalted Butter, Rumiano Cheese Company, Willows, CA

3rd: Cultured Butter with Sea Salt, Vermont Creamery, Websterville, VT

RO: Unsalted Butter with or without cultures – made from cow’s milk

1st: Unsalted Butter, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

1st: Lactantia UnSalted Butter, Lactalis Canada, Winchester, ON

2nd: Sierra Nevada Unsalted Cultured Euro-Style Butter, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company,

Willows, CA

3rd: Unsalted 83% BF Butter Solid, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

QF: Crème Fraiche and Sour Cream Products – made from cow’s milk

2nd: Mexican Style Sour Cream, V&V Supremo Foods Inc., Chicago, IL

3rd: Sour Cream, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

QK: Drinkable Cultured Products, Kefir, Drinkable Yogurt, Lassi, Buttermilk, or other

drinkable cultured products – all milks

1st: Kalona SuperNatural Organic Whole Plain Kefir, Kalona Organics LLC, Kalona, IA

2nd: Plain Lowfat Kefir, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, WI

QL: Labneh, Greek Style Yogurt, and Other Strained Cultured Products – all milks

1st: Odyssey Greek Yogurt PSG, Klondike Cheese Co. , Monroe, WI

2nd: Odyssey Greek Yogurt Traditional, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

2nd: Odyssey Labne, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

2nd: Creme Kefir (Creamy Labne), Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows, CA

3rd: Odyssey 0% Greek Yogurt , Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

QY: Yogurts – Plain with NO Additional Ingredients – made from cow’s milk

3rd: Whole Milk Yogurt, Arethusa Farm Dairy, Bantam, CT

QD: Yogurts – Plain with NO Additional Ingredients – made from goat’s milk

1st: Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt Plain, Laura Chenel, Sonoma, CA

2nd: Original Goat Yogurt, Old Chatham Creamery, Groton, NY

3rd: Capretta Rich & Creamy Goat Yogurt, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows, CA

QX: Yogurts – Plain with NO Additional Ingredients – made from sheep mixed, or other

milks

1st: Original Sheep Yogurt., Old Chatham Creamery, Groton, NY

2nd: Sheep Yogurt – Plain, Bellwether Farms, Petaluma, CA

2nd: Deca & Otto Buffalo Milk Yogurt, Deca & Otto, Doral, FL

AD: Cottage Cheese - all milks

3rd: Cottage Cheese, Traders Point Creamery, Zionsville, IN

3rd: WW Homestead Dairy 4% Small Curd Cottage Cheese, WW Homestead Dairy, Waukon, IA

AH: Cheese Curds – all milks

1st: Cheddar Curd, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, Wi

2nd: Ridiculously Good Cheddar Cheese Curds, Redhead Creamery, Brooten, MN

3rd: Ron's Cheese Curds, Ron's Wisconsin Cheese, Kewaunee, WI

AM: Mascarpone and Cream Cheese – made from cow’s milk

1st: BelGioioso Crema di Mascarpone , BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Green Bay, WI

2nd: Bella Gento 4/5# Mascarpone, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

3rd:Mascarpone, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, WI

AQ: Fromage Blanc, Fromage Frais, and Quark – made from cow’s milk

1st: Fromage Blanc, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee, OR

2nd: Traditional Dutch Kwark, Dutch Girl Creamery, Lincoln, NE

2nd: Quark, Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, OH

3rd: Georgic, Calkins Creamery, LLC, Honesdale, PA

AR: Ricotta – made from cow’s milks

1st, Hand Dipped Ricotta, Calabro Cheese Corp., East Haven, CT

2nd: Ricotta Alta, Maplebrook Farm, North Bennington, VT

3rd: Galbani 15 oz. CLASSIC Ricotta, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

AT: Ricotta - made from mixed or other milks

1st: Ricotta di Bufala, Calabro Cheese Corp., East Haven, CT

2nd: Goat Ricotta, Mozzarella Company, Dallas, TX

3rd: Idyll Gris, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

AX: Fromage Blanc, Fromage Frais, and Quark – made from mixed or other milks

2nd: Brebis, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee, OR

3rd: Fromage Blanc, Cypress Grove, Arcata, CA

AY: Crescenza and Stracchino style cheeses- all milks

1st: BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Green Bay, WI

AC: Open Category - made from cow's milk

1st: Stracciatella Panna Di Latte, Lioni Latticini, Inc, Union , NJ

2nd: Gina Marie Farmer Cheese, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows, CA

3rd: Ron's Mozzarella Whips, Ron's Wisconsin Cheese, Kewaunee, WI

EA: Aged Cheddar – aged 13 months through 23 months – all milks

1st: Extra Sharp Cheddar, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

2nd: Flagship, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, Seattle, WA

2nd: Sharpsburg Cheddar, Pennland Pure, Hancock, MD

3rd: 548 White Aged Cheddar, Bothwell Cheese, New Bothwell, MB

3rd: Extra Sharp Cheddar Cabot Creamery Cooperative Waitsfield VT

3rd: Tillamook Extra Sharp Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

EC: Cheddar – aged through 12 months – made from cow’s milk

1st: Governors Select, cheddar made from Guernsey milk, Hoard's Dairyman Farm Creamery,

Fort Atkinson, WI

2nd: Extra Sharp Cheddar, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

2nd: New York Extra Sharp Cheddar, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

3rd: Sharp Cheddar, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

3rd: Deer Creek The Fawn, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan, WI

3rd: Tillamook Medium Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

EG: Cheddar – aged through 12 months – made from goat’s, sheep’s, buffalo’s, mixed, or

other milk

1st: Ewereka, Central Coast Creamery, Paso Robles, CA

2nd: Goat Cheddar, Central Coast Creamery, Paso Robles, CA

3rd: Capra Bianca, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows, CA

EX: Mature Cheddar – aged 24 months through 47 months – all milks

1st: Tillamook Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

2nd: Tillamook Makers Reserve 2019 Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

3rd: Cheese Is Love Cheddar, Rogue Creamery, Central Point, OR

EE: Mature Cheddar – aged 48 or more months – all milks

1st: Balderson 5 year Old Cheddar, Lactalis Canada, Winchester, ON

2nd: 5 Year Cheddar, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

2nd: Tillamook Makers Reserve 2017 Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

3rd: Balderson 5 year Old Cheddar, Lactalis Canada, Winchester, ON

3rd: Deer Creek 7 Year Proprietor's Grand Reserve Specialty Cheddar, The Artisan Cheese

Exchange, Sheboygan, WI

EW: Cheddar wrapped in cloth, linen with a natural rind – aged through 12 months – all

milks

1st: Clothbound Cheddar, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Grafton, VT

2nd: Street Ched, Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, OH

3rd: Old World Cheddar, Fiscalini Farmstead, Modesto, CA

EB: Cheddar wrapped in cloth, linen with a natural rind – aged 13 or more months – all

milks

1st: Flagship Reserve, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, Seattle, WA

2nd: Face 2 Face Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon, OR

2nd: Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar, Redhead Creamery, Brooten, MN

3rd: Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon, OR

EF: Sweet Cheddar- commonly made by including Lb. helveticus adjunct culture - all

milks, all ages

1st: Face 2 Face Mixed Milk Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon, OR

2nd: New World Cheddar, Renard's Rosewood Dairy, Inc., Algoma, WI

3rd: White Oak Cheddar, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

3rd: Black Creek Cheddar Parmesan, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. / Saputo Dairy Foods USA, LLC,

Dallas, TX

FC: Rindless Blue-veined – made from cow's milk

1st: Blue Paradise Cheese, Hook's Cheese Company, Inc., Mineral Point, WI

2nd: Prairie Farms - Mindoro Collection: Blue Cheese Wheel (Pasteurized), Prairie Farms Dairy,

Inc. - Cheese Division, Mindoro, WI

3rd: Kingston Organic Blue Cheese, Kingston Creamery, Cambria, WI

FX: Rindless Blue-veined – made from goat, sheep, mixed, or other milks

2nd: Boujee Bleu, Old Chatham Creamery, Groton, NY

3rd: Ewe's Blue, Old Chatham Creamery, Groton, NY

FK: Blue-veined with a rind or external coating – made from cow’s milk

1st: Shakerag Blue, Sequatchie Cove Creamery, Sequatchie, TN

2nd: Felix Blue Cheese Caves of Faribault - Prairie Farms Dairy, Faribault, MN

3rd: Point Reyes Bay Blue, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Point Reyes Station, CA

FZ: Blue-veined with a rind or external coating – made from goat, sheep, mixed, or other

milks

1st: Cayuga Blue, Lively Run Dairy, Interlaken, NY

2nd: Boonter's Blue, Pennyroyal Farm , Boonville, CA

FE: External Blue-molded/rinded cheeses – all milks

3rd: Classsic Blue Log, Westfield Farm, Hubbardston, MA

BB: Brie – made from cow’s milk

1st: Brie, Little Island Creamery, Cathlamet, WA

2nd, Blue Earth Brie, Alemar Cheese Company, Minneapolis, MN

3rd: Président 1 kg Brie Wheel, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

BC: Camembert – made from cow's milk

2nd: 8oz Camembert Traditionnel, OLD EUROPE CHEESE, INC., Benton Harbor, MI

3rd: Green Hill, Sweet Grass Dairy, Thomasville., GA

BT: Triple Crème – soft ripened / cream added – all milks

1st: Trillium, Tulip Tree Creamery LLC, Indianapolis, IN

2nd: Sherry Gray, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, VT

3rd: Karlie's Gratitude., Arethusa Farm Dairy, Bantam, CT

BA: Open Category - made from cow’s milk

1st: Formagella, Nicasio Valley Cheese Co., Nicasio, CA

2nd: St. Albans Vermont Creamery, Websterville, VT

3rd: Dorothy Comeback Cow, Savencia Cheese USA, New Holland, PA

BG: Open Category - made from goat's milk

1st, Haystack Peak Haystack Mountain Creamery, Longmont, CO

2nd: Bloomsdale, Baetje Farms, Bloomsdale, MO

3rd: Lake Effect, Blakesville Creamery, Port Washington, WI

3rd: Snowdrop, Haystack Mountain Creamery, Longmont, CO

BS: Open Category - made from sheep's milk

1st: Agness, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee, OR

2nd: Willow, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, PA

3rd: Hawkins Haze, Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

BX: Open Category - made from mixed, or other milks

2nd: Cottonseed, Boxcarr Handmade Cheese, Cedar Grove, NC

3rd: Beltane, Rivers Edge Chevre LLC, Logsden, OR

GA: Ripened, Aged over 90 days (Anejo, Cincho, Cotija, Flamingo Bolla, Prato) – all milks

1st: Tio Francisco Queso Cotija, Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., Modesto, CA

2nd: Rizo Bros Cotija Cheese, Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., Modesto, CA

3rd: Queso Cotija, Daniel's Artisan, Ferndale, WA

3rd: El Capitan, Stuyt Dairy Farmstead Cheese Co. LLC, Escalon, CA

GC: Fresh, Unripened (Acoreano, Freir, Queijo Blanco, Queso Andino, Queso Blanco,

Queso Campesino, Queso Crema, Queso de Puna, Queso Fresco) – all milks

1st: Queso Fresco, V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., Chicago, IL

2nd: Rizo Bros Fresco Cheese, Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., Modesto, CA

3rd: Don Froylan Queso Fresco, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem, OR

GM: Cooking Hispanic – Cheeses intended to be consumed heated or melted

(Chihuahua, Para Freir, Quesadilla, Quesillo, etc.) – all milks

1st: Don Froylan Queso Oaxaca, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem, OR

2nd: Chihuahua Cheese, V&V Supremo Foods Inc., Chicago, IL

3rd: Oaxaca, Daniel's Artisan, Ferndale, WA

HY: Fresh Mozzarella – 8 oz. or More (Balls or Shapes) – all milks

1st: Fresh Mozzarella, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, WI

2nd: Galbani 16 oz. Fresh Mozzarella Log, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

3rd: BUF OVOLINE, BUF CREAMERY LLC, Charlottesville, VA

3rd: 8 OZ FRESH OVOLINE MOZZARELLA, Liuzzi Cheese, North Haven, CT

HZ: Fresh Mozzarella – Under 8 oz. (Ovalini, Bocconcini, Ciliegine sizes) – all milk

1st: Mini-Nodini, Caputo Cheese, Melrose Park, IL

2nd: Nodini, Caputo Cheese, Melrose Park, IL

2nd: Galbani 8 oz. Pearl Thermoform Ball, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

2nd: Galbani 8 oz. Ovoline Cup, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

2nd: 8 OZ NODINI MOZZARELLA, Liuzzi Cheese, North Haven, CT

3rd: Galbani 8 oz. Pearls Cup, Lactalis American Group, New York NY

HB: Burrata – Fresh mozzarella encasing a distinctly separate core made from softer

curd and cream, or other soft cheese – all milks

1st: BelGioioso Burrata, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Green Bay, WI

1st: Burratini, Caputo Cheese, Melrose Park, IL

2nd: Burrata 8 oz., Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

2nd: Handmade Burrata, Maplebrook Farm, North Bennington, VT

3rd: Burrata, Caputo Cheese, Melrose Park, IL

3rd, BURRATA, Liuzzi Cheese, North Haven, CT

3rd: Bella Casara Burrata 250g, Quality Cheese Inc., Vaughan, ON

HM: Mozzarella types (Brick, Scamorza, String Cheese) – all milks

1st: Ron's Mozzarella String Cheese, Ron's Wisconsin Cheese, Kewaunee, WI

2nd: Liliana’s String Cheese, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem, OR

3rd: Mozzarella String Cheese, Lidl, Arlington , VA

HP: Pasta Filata types (Provolone, Caciocavallo) – all milks

1st: Provolone, Ferndale Farmstead, Ferndale, WA

2nd: Pennland Pure Provolone, Pennland Pure, Hancock, MD

3rd: Galbani 6lb. Provolone, Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

HD: Traditional Regional Italian Cheeses (including but not limited to: Mezzo Secco,

Asiago Piccante and Fresca, Piave, Montasio, Caciotta, Bra, Ragusano, Fontina, Fontal,

Toma, Robiola Natural Rind, etc.) – all milks

1st: Cello Fontal, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, NJ

2nd: Cello Asiago, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield NJ

3rd: Fontina, Ferndale Farmstead, Ferndale, WA

HA: Grating types (Aged Asiago, Domestic Parmesan, Grana, Reggianito, Romano,

Sardo) – all milks

2nd: BelGioioso American Grana, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Green Bay, WI

3rd, Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, NJ

IC: Feta – made from cow's milk

1st: Odyssey Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

2nd: Whole Milk Feta, Maplebrook Farm, North Bennington, VT

3rd: Feta Cheese, Samish Bay Cheese, Bow, WA

IG: Feta – made from goat's milk

1st: Feta, Pure Luck, Dripping Springs, TX

1st: Bella Capra Goat Feta, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows, CA

IX: Feta – made from sheep, mixed, or other milks

1st: Milk Feta Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee , OR

2nd: Fleecemaker, Harmony Fields, Bow, WA

3rd: Feta, Green Dirt Farm, Weston, MO

DB: Cheeses wrapped in bark, leaves or grass

1st: Harbison, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, VT

2nd: Merry Goat Round- Spruce Reserve, FireFly Farms, Inc, Accident, MD

2nd: Point Reyes Quinta, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. , Point Reyes Station CA

3rd: Mountain Maple Brie, Brush Creek Creamery, Deary, ID

3rd: Winnimere, Cellars at Jasper Hill Greensboro Bend, VT

DD: Dutch-style (Gouda, Edam, etc.) – all milks

1st: Maroon Bells Gouda, Haystack Mountain Creamery, Longmont, CO

2nd: Marieke Gouda Belegen, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

3rd: Europa, Arethusa Farm Dairy, Bantam, CT

3rd: More Cowbell, Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy, Allison Park, PA

3rd: Marieke Gouda Young, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

DE: Emmental-style with Eye Formation (Swiss, Baby Swiss, Blocks, Wheels, etc.) –

made from cow’s milk

1st: Baby Swiss Cheese, Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, OH

2nd: Baby Swiss Wheel , Prairie Farms, Shullsburg, WI

3rd: Swiss Cheese, Prairie Farms, Luana, IA

DC: Open Category - made from cow's milk

1st: Alpha Tolman, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, VT

1st, Saxony Alpine Style, Saxon Creamery, Malone, WI

2nd: Havilah, Cherry Grove Farm, Lawrence, NJ

2nd: Leelanau Raclette, Leelanau Cheese Company, Suttons Bay, MI

3rd: Havarti, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

DG: Open Category - made from goat's milk

1st: Gladsheim, Asgaard Farm & Dairy, Au Sable Forks, NY

2nd: Carpenter's Wheel, Crown Finish Caves, Brooklyn, NY

3rd: Bijou, Vermont Creamery, Websterville, VT

DS: Open Category - made from sheep's milk

1st: Pecora Nocciola, Landmark Creamery, LLC, Belleville, WI

DX: Open Category - made from mixed, or other milks

2nd: Ruby, Green Dirt Farm, Weston, MO

3rd: Sartori Pastorale Blend, Sartori Company, Plymouth, WI

JL: Fat Free and Low Fat cheeses

1st: Odyssey Low Fat Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

3rd: Odyssey Fat Free Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

JR: Light/Lite and Reduced Fat cheeses

2nd: Neufchatel, Prairie Farms , Luana , IA

3rd: Seigneur de Tilly 18 mois, Fromagerie Bergeron, Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, QB

LM: Smoked Italian Styles (Mozzarella, Scamorza, Bocconcini, Ovalini, etc.) – all milks

3rd: Naturally Oven Smoked Mozzarella, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

3rd: Double Smoked Mozzarella, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

LD: Smoked Cheddars – all milks

1st, Tillamook Hickory Smoked Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

2nd: Naturally Oven Smoked White Cheddar, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

3rd: Tillamook Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

LC: Open Category – Smoked Cheeses – made from cow's milk

1st: Naturally Oven Smoked Pepper Jack, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

1st: Double Smoked Natural Gruyere, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

2nd: Smoked Burrata, Calabro Cheese Corp., East Haven, CT

3rd: Naturally Oven Smoked Colby Jack, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

3rd: Smokey Blue, Rogue Creamery, Central Point, OR

LG: Gouda – Smoked Cheeses – made from all milks

1st: Naturally Oven Smoked Creamy Gouda, Global Foods International Inc., Schiller Park, IL

2nd: Marieke Gouda Smoked Cumin, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

3rd: Naturally Smoked Gouda Cheese , OLD EUROPE CHEESE, INC., Benton Harbor, MI

LX: Open Category – Smoked Cheeses – made from mixed, or other milks

1st: Up in Smoke, Rivers Edge Chevre LLC, Logsden, OR

2nd: Smokey Mountain Round , Goat Lady Dairy, Climax, NC

3rd: Smoked Ricotta Fresca di Capra, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, WI

NO: Fresh Rindless Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged 0 to 30 Days

1st: Chevre Frais, Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, LLC, Champaign, IL

2nd: Chevre, Pure Luck, Dripping Springs, TX

3rd: Classic Goat Cheese Log, Vermont Creamer, Websterville, VT

NS: Fresh Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged 0 to 30 Days

2nd: Silver Lining, Pure Luck, Dripping Springs TX

3rd: Fresh Chevre, Blakesville Creamery, Port Washington, WI

NU: Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged Over 60 Days

1st: St Germain, Blakesville Creamery, Port Washington, WI

2nd: Finger Lakes Gold Reserve, Lively Run Dairy, Interlaken, NY

3rd: Rosa Maria, Dutch Girl Creamery, Lincoln, NE

OO: Fresh Rindless Sheep’s Milk Cheese Aged 0 to 30 Days

1st: Fresh Sheep Cheese Log – Original, Bellwether Farms, Petaluma, CA

2nd: Fresh Plain, Green Dirt Farm, Weston, MO

3rd: Brebis, Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

OT: Sheep’s Milk Cheese Aged 31 to 60 Days

1st: Pomona, Landmark Creamery, LLC, Belleville, WI

2nd: Buttermilk Basque, Murray's Cheese, Long Island City, NY

3rd: La Bertha, Harmony Fields, Bow, WA

OU: Sheep’s Milk Cheese Aged Over 60 Days

1st, Prairie Tomme, Green Dirt Farm, Weston, MO

2nd: Wischago Reserve, Hidden Springs Creamery, Westby, WI

3rd: Aries, Shooting Star Creamery, Paso Robles, CA

KR: Butter with Flavor Added – all milks

1st: Herbed Rose Butter, Cherry Valley Dairy, Duvall, WA

3rd: Coffee Butter, Cherry Valley Dairy, Duvall, WA

KQ: Yogurt and Cultured Products with Flavor Added (Set yogurts, Greek-style, dips,

etc.) – cow’s milk

1st: Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

2nd: Maple Yogurt, Arethusa Farm Dairy, Bantam, CT

2nd: Odyssey Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

2nd: Vanilla Crème Fraîche, Vermont Creamery, Websterville, VT

3rd: Organic Jersey's cow milk Meyer Lemon Yogurt, Laura Chenel, Sonoma, CA

3rd: Cilantro & Lime Sour Crème, Vermont Creamery,. Websterville , VT

3rd: Fire-Roasted Onion & Chive Sour Crème, Vermont Creamery, Websterville, VT

KV: Yogurt and Cultured Products with Flavor Added (Drinkable, pourable, smoothie,

etc.) – all milks

1st: El Mexicano Yogurt- Pina Colada, Marquez Brothers International Inc, Hanford, CA

2nd: El Mexicano Yogurt-Strawberry, Marquez Brothers International Inc, Hanford , CA

2nd: El Mexicano Yogurt-Strawberry/Banana Marquez Brothers International Inc, Hanford CA

2nd: Mango Lowfat Kefir, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, WI

3rd: Strawberry Lowfat Kefir, Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, WI

KT: Yogurt and Cultured Products with Flavor Added (Set yogurts, Greek-style, dips, etc.)

– all mixed and other milks

1st: Ginger Sheep Yogurt, Old Chatham Creamery, Groton, NY

3rd: Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt Vanilla, Laura Chenel, Sonoma, CA

KE: Cheddar with Flavor Added (refer to category KH for intended hot flavors) – all milks

1st: Marco Polo Reserve, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, Seattle, WA

1st: Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon, OR

3rd: Deer Creek The Doe, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan , WI

1st: Red Butte Hatch Chile, Beehive Cheese Co., LLC, Uintah, UT

2nd: In Your Face Spicy 3 Pepper Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon, OR

3rd: Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, WI

KA: Fresh Unripened Cheese with Flavor Added (Cream Cheese, Fromage Blanc,

Fromage Frais, Impastata, Quark, etc.) – cow, sheep, mixed, and other milks

1st: Spicy Fromage Blanc, Traders Point Creamery, Zionsville, IN

2nd: Chocolate Mascarpone, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC., Waterloo, WI

3rd: Alouette Garlic & Herb Spreadable Cheese, Savencia Cheese USA, New Holland, PA

KL: Cheese Curds with Flavor Added – all milks

1st: Natural Ranch Cheese Curds, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Ellsworth, WI

2nd: Lime and Chili Cheese Curds, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, San Diego, CA

3rd: Prairie Farms Shullsburg Creamery's Jalapeno Cheese Curds, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc,

Davenport, IA

KB: Soft-Ripened with Flavor Added – all milks

1st: Hudson Flower, Murray's Cheese, Long Island City, NY

2nd: Président 3 kg Brie w/Herbs Whole Wheel (RW), Lactalis American Group, New York, NY

2nd: 3KG Double Creme with Herb and Garlic , OLD EUROPE CHEESE, INC., Benton

Harbor MI

3rd: Nettle Meadow Sappy Ewe, Nettle Meadow, Warrensburg, NY

KG: Hispanic-Style with Flavor Added – all milks

1st: Chihuahua Cheese with Jalapeno Peppers, V&V Supremo Foods Inc., Chicago, IL

2nd: Menonina Jalapeño, Mozzarella Company, Dallas, TX

3rd: Dolce Habanero, Mozzarella Company, Dallas, TX

KI: Feta with Flavor Added – all milks

1st: Odyssey Peppercorn Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

2nd: Odyssey Tomato & Basil Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

3rd: Basil Tomato Feta Appel Farms, Ferndale, WA

KD: International-Style with Flavor Added – all milks

2nd: Cervelle de Canut, Zingerman's Creamery, Ann Arbor, MI

3rd: Marieke Gouda Jalapeno, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

KJ: Reduced Fat Cheese with Flavor Added – all milks refer to category J for fat content

requirements

1st: Farmers Cheese with Pesto, Renard's Rosewood Dairy, Inc., Algoma, WI

2nd: Odyssey Reduced Fat Mediterranean Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

3rd: Odyssey Reduced Fat Tomato & Basil Feta, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

KN: Fresh Goat Cheese with sweet predominant flavor – aged under 30 days – 100%

goat’s milk

1st: Clover Blossom Honey Goat Cheese Log, Vermont Creamery, Websterville, VT

2nd: June's Joy, Pure Luck, Dripping Springs, TX

3rd: Idyll Pastures Spreadable Honey and Lavender, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

KP: Fresh Goat Cheese with savory predominant flavor – aged under 30 days – 100%

goat’s milk

1st: Goat Piece Hoja Santa, Mozzarella Company, Dallas, TX

2nd: Herbes de Provence, Pure Luck, Dripping Springs, TX

3rd: Idyll Pastures Garlic and Herb, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

3rd: Idyll Pastures Fennel Pollen, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

KO: Sheep Cheese with Flavor Added – 100% sheep’s milk

1st: Fresh Sheep Sheep Log - Sonoma Herb, Bellwether Farms, Petaluma, CA

1st: Ramp Brebis, Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

2nd Hook's Sheep Milk Truffle, Hook's Cheese Company, Inc., Mineral Point WI

3rd: Nettle Fresh, Green Dirt Farm, Weston, MO

KO: Sheep Cheese with Flavor Added – 100% sheep’s milk

3rd: Driftless Cranberry, Hidden Springs Creamery, Westby, WI

KF: Farmstead Cheese with Flavor Added (must conform to all guidelines in Category M)

– all milks

1st: Smokey Ghost Cheddar, Balfour Farm LLC, Pittsfield, ME

1st: Idyll Pastures Honey and Lavender, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

1st: Fratty Corners, Pennyroyal Farm, Boonville, CA

2nd: Garlic & Herb Bevre, Balfour Farm LLC, Pittsfield, ME

3rd: Fuego, Daniel's Artisan, Ferndale, WA

KK: Rubbed-Rind Cheese with added flavor ingredients rubbed or applied on the exterior

surface of the cheese only

1st: Cello Smoky Pepper Rubbed Fontal, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, NJ

2nd: Sartori Rosemary Asiago, Sartori Company, Plymouth, WI

2nd: Cello Mayan Cocoa Coffee Rubbed Fontal, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, NJ

2nd: Cello Creamy Dill Rubbed Fontal, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, NJ

3rd: Barely Buzzed, Beehive Cheese Co., LLC, Uintah, UT

3rd: Cello Pumpkin Spice Rubbed Fontal, Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, NJ

KM: American Originals with Flavor Added – all milks

1st: Point Reyes TomaRashi, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Point Reyes Station, CA

2nd: Point Reyes TomaProvence, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Point Reyes Station, CA

3rd: Traditional Washed Rind Brick Cheese with Caraway, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc.,

Theresa, WI

KS: Cold-Pack and Club Cheeses with Flavor Added

1st: Green Olive Aged Brick Spread, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, WI

2nd: Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Pine River Prepack, Newton, WI

3rd: Swiss and Almond Cold Pack Cheese Food, Pine River Prepack, Newton, WI

KC: Open Category - Cheeses with Flavor Added – all milks and mixed milks

1st: Aged Cheddar, Pineland Farms Dairy Co., Bangor, ME

2nd:Prairie Farms Shullsburg Creamery Jack n Dill, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., Davenport, IA

2nd: Deer Creek the Blue Jay, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan, WI

3rd: Burrata con Tartufo, Calabro Cheese Corp., East Haven , CT

3rd: Prairie Farms Shullsburg Creamery Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar, Prairie Farms Inc,

Davenport, IA

PC: Cheeses Marinated in Liquids and Ingredients – made from cow's milk

1st: Marinated Labneh , Brush Creek Creamery, Deary, ID

2nd: Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, WI

3rd: Sartori Chardonnay BellaVitano, Sartori Company, Plymouth, WI

PX: Cheeses Marinated in Liquids and Ingredients – made from mixed, or other milks

1st: Marinated Goat Cheese Black Truffle, Laura Chenel, Sonoma, CA

2nd: Marinated Goat Cheese Thyme & Rosemary, Laura Chenel, Sonoma, CA

2nd: Chatham's Trifecta, Old Chatham Creamery, Groton, NY

3rd: Marinated Goat Cheese Jalapeno Chili, Laura Chenel, Sonoma, CA

SC: Open Category – Cold-Pack and Club Cheeses – all milks

1st: Aged Balderson Spread, Lactalis Canada, Winchester, ON

2nd: Jalapeno Aged Brick Spread, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, WI

3rd: Aged Brick Spread, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, WI

TB: Soft-Ripened Washed Rind

1st: Greensward, Murray's Cheese, Long Island City, NY

2nd: Golden Gate, Marin French Cheese, Sonoma, CA

2nd: 80.10.10, Murray's Cheese, Long Island City, NY

3rd: Willoughby, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, VT

3rd: Coperthwaite, Churchtown Dairy, Hudson, NY

3rd: English Cream, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, PA

TR: Raclette-style – Aged over 45 days

1st: Whitney, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, VT

1st: The Full Ver-monty, Spring Brook Farm Cheese, LLC, Reading, VT

2nd: Filomena, Fantello Farmstead Creamery , Enumclaw, WA

2nd: Tree Line Raclette, Roelli Cheese Company with Crown Finish Caves, Shullsburg, WI

3rd: Reading, Spring Brook Farm Cheese, LLC, Reading, VT

TC: Open Category – Washed Rind Cheeses – made from cow's milk

1st: Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Uplands Cheese, Dodgeville, WI

2nd: ROTH GRAND CRU SURCHOIX, Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, WI

2nd: Crown Jewel, Roelli Cheese Company with Crown Finish Caves, Shullsburg, WI

3rd: Hop Along, Cowgirl Creamery, Petaluma, CA

TG: Open Category – Washed Rind Cheeses – made from goat's milk

1st: Idyll Temptation, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

2nd: Sunny Ridge, Blakesville Creamery, Port Washington, WI

2nd: Lightning Knoll, Sage Farm Goat Dairy, Stowe, VT

3rd: Cabra la Mancha, FireFly Farms, Inc, Accident, MD

TS: Open Category – Washed Rind Cheeses – made from sheep's milk

1st Bear Hill, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Grafton, VT

2nd Anabasque, Landmark Creamery, LLC, Belleville, WI

3rd Rebel Miel, Landmark Creamery, LLC Belleville WI

TX: Open Category – Washed Rind Cheeses – made from mixed, or other milks

1st: Bamboozle, Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy, Allison Park, PA

2nd: Eligo, Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, VT

MA: Farmstead Category – Aged less than 60 days – all milks

1st: Fleur de la prairie, Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, LLC, Champaign, IL

1st: Siltcoos, Rivers Edge Chevre LLC, Logsden, OR

1st: Snowball, Sage Farm Goat Dairy, Stowe VT

2nd: Lake Breeze, Blakesville Creamery, Port Washington, WI

3rd: Basket Chevre, Pure Luck, Dripping Springs, TX

MC: Farmstead Category – Aged 60 days or more – 39% or higher Moisture – made from

cow’s milk

1st: Point Reyes California Coastal Blue, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Point Reyes

Station, CA

2nd: 1976 Reserve Farmstead Gouda, Pleasant Lane Farms Creamery LLC, Latrobe, PA

3rd: Lionza, Fiscalini Farmstead, Modesto, CA

3rd: Marieke Gouda Mature, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

ME: Farmstead Category – Aged 60 days or more – Less than 39% Moisture – made from

cow’s milk

1st: Havilah Reserve, Cherry Grove Farm, Lawrence, NJ

1st: Marieke Gouda Super, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

2nd: Marieke Gouda Premium, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

3rd: Margie, Redhead Creamery, Brooten, MN

MG: Farmstead Category – Aged 60 days or more – made from goat’s milk

1st: Farmstead Clothbound Goat Cheddar, Stepladder Creamery, Cambria, CA

2nd: Au Sable Valley Tomme, Asgaard Farm & Dairy, Au Sable Forks NY

2nd: Boont Corners Reserve, Pennyroyal Farm, Boonville, CA

3rd: Pondersome, Boxcarr Handmade Cheese, Cedar Grove, NC

MS: Farmstead Category – Aged 60 days or more – made from sheep's milk

1st: Sogn, Shepherd's Way Farms, Nerstrand, MN

MX: Farmstead Category – Aged 60 days or more – made from mixed, or other milks

1st: Boont Corners 2 Month, Pennyroyal Farm, Boonville, CA

2nd: Runnymede, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, PA

3rd: Black Swallowtail, The Farm at Doe Run, Coatesville, PA

CB: Brick Cheese – made from cow’s milk

1st: Traditional Washed Rind Brick Cheese, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa , WI

2nd: Brick, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, WI

3rd: Mild Brick Cheese, Widmer's Cheese Cellars, Inc., Theresa, WI

CD: Dry Jack – made from cow’s milk

2nd: Dry Jack, Rumiano Cheese Company, Willows, CA

CJ: Monterey Jack – made from cow’s milk

1st: Colby Jack Deli, Arena Cheese, Arena, WI

2nd: Sierra Nevada Organic Jack, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Willows, CA

3rd: Pennland Pure Monterey Jack, Pennland Pure, Hancock, MD

CM: Brick Muenster – made from cow’s milk

1st: Muenster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe , WI

2nd: Organic Muenster Cheese, CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, WI

3rd: Muenster, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, VT

CY: Colby – made from cow’s milk

1st: Deer Creek the Robin, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan, WI

2nd: Traditional Colby Deli, Arena Cheese, Arena, WI

3rd: Colby, Hook's Cheese Company, Inc., Mineral Point, WI

CC: Open Category - made from cow's milk

1st: Vintage Cupola Artisan Cheese, Red Barn Family Farms, Appleton, WI

2nd: Marieke Golden Creamy, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

3rd: Marieke Gouda Young, Marieke Gouda, Thorp, WI

CG: Open Category - made from goat's milk

1st: Providence, Goat Lady Dairy, Climax, NC

1st: Finger Lakes Gold, Lively Run Dairy, Interlaken, NY

2nd: Idyllweiss, Idyll Farms, Northport, MI

3rd: Evalon®, LaClare Family Creamery, Malone, WI

CS: Open Category - made from sheep's milk

1st: Dirt Lover, Green Dirt Farm, Weston, MO

1st Flagsheep, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, Seattle, WA

CX: Open Category - made from mixed or other milks

2nd: Montague, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, WI

3rd: Seascape Central Coast Creamery, Paso Robles, CA