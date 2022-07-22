DHHR’s Vital Registration Office to Close to the Public for COVID Sanitation - Online Services and Mail Options Available

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will close its Vital Registration Office from Monday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to allow for sanitization due to COVID-19-related illnesses among the staff.

The office plans to reopen on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The office is located at 350 Capitol Street in Charleston.

The general public can access certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates in person at their local County Clerk’s Office or by mail or online.



