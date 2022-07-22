Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,072 in the last 365 days.

DHHR’s Vital Registration Office to Close to the Public for COVID Sanitation - Online Services and Mail Options Available

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will close its Vital Registration Office from Monday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to allow for sanitization due to COVID-19-related illnesses among the staff. 


The office plans to reopen on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.  The office is located at 350 Capitol Street in Charleston. 


The general public can access certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates in person at their local County Clerk’s Office or by mail or online

You just read:

DHHR’s Vital Registration Office to Close to the Public for COVID Sanitation - Online Services and Mail Options Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.