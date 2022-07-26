VelocitySBA welcomes Chief Operation and Risk Officer Brent Ciurlino
Brent Ciurlino brings a wealth of experience to our senior leadership team. He will be an integral part of our next phase of growth.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VelocitySBA, a nationwide SBA lender, is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its senior leadership team. Brent Ciurlino joins VelocitySBA as Chief Operation and Risk Officer, effective immediately.
With over 30 years' experience in the financial industry, Brent Ciurlino is no stranger to SBA lending. Brent has served as both a Deputy Director and Corporate Manager at FDIC, ultimately supervising 165 distressed institutions with an asset portfolio of $150 Billion, as well as Director at the Office of Credit Risk Management at the US Small Business Administration.
Brent has held numerous executive roles at financial institutions across the Eastern seaboard, focusing primarily on Risk and Operations. Most recently, he served as EVP/CRO at Blue Foundry Bank in the New York City metropolitan area.
“VelocitySBA is one of the fastest growing SBA lenders in the country,” says Charles Rho, President. “As we continue to grow, and provide fast and efficient financing solutions, we have made a concentrated effort to attract and retain the best SBA professionals in the industry. Brent Ciurlino brings a wealth of experience to our senior leadership team. He will be an integral part of our next phase of growth.”
About VelocitySBA
VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
