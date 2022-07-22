CCM cancels summer workshops and performances

MACAU, July 22 - Aligned with the government’s prevention and control measures, the Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is cancelling all Summer Workshops and performances scheduled through August, namely the baby theatre Sweet Dream in the Woods and the cultural jamboree ARTmusing Fun.

The IC is closely monitoring the development of the pandemic, following relevant guidelines of the Health Services and implementing appropriate measures in a timely manner. The bureau would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation.

Latest news on CCM programmes may be followed on Macao Cultural Centre’s website at www.ccm.gov.mo.