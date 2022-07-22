KATHERIN ELAM TO RETIRE FROM JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Following 24 years of unprecedented success leading JA of Southwest Virginia, Katherin Elam has announced she will retire as president on November 15, 2022.

During her tenure Elam has served on numerous JA USA committees. As President of JA in Southwest Virginia she has been able to implement student-centered focus events in partnership with local universities and professional associations. Since 1998, Elam and the JA SWVA staff have provided over 220,000 students with engaging learning experiences. Elam says she is honored to have worked alongside an amazing Board of Directors and staff with a total of 65 years of JA experience in service to young people throughout the Southwest Virginia area.

“Katherin has led and grown Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia with unwavering passion and persistence for twenty-four years and has created a remarkable footprint both within the organization and in the Roanoke Valley,” said JA board chair Sam Oakey. “While everyone involved with Junior Achievement will greatly miss Katherin’s exceptional leadership, we’re excited to see her begin a new and well-deserved chapter in her and her family’s life.”

Elam also gives of her time and talents as a board member for Blue Ridge Public Television, Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry, Carilion Medical Center (Chair, Nominating and Governance), Salem Electoral Board (Secretary), Roanoke City Career Technical Education Foundation, and Roanoke Higher Education Center.

A national search will begin immediately to determine Elam’s successor at Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.

To view the job description and read application instructions, please visit: https://swva.ja.org/about/career-opportunities

