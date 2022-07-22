PGF CLOTHING RELEASE PRE-ORDER LAUNCH FOR THE UNDEFILED SHOE
"Sneaker Heads, Let us choose wisely, substance over the superficial."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The amazing new sneaker Undefiled has arrived, stepping on those things that defiled us! The words that defile the human soul are placed on the bottom of the sole of the shoe. It’s like placing those things under our feet where they belong and pressing on to a higher calling. This is an ingenious concept both spiritual and Biblical. The undefiled shoes have all the seven deadly sins and other sins not pleasing to God that defile the soul on the bottom of the shoe. The undefiled shoes certainly give wearers more both morally and spiritually. It’s an interactive shoe with the words on the bottom of the sole coming off and a symbolic meaning also coming off your human soul. The Undefiled shoes are like a spiritual manifestation of God’s moral teaching and standard. It’s like practicing a spiritual and physical love for God.
This is not a collaboration with Nike or a celebrity. This is a man with a brand and a very exclusive shoe. PGF means (Putting God First) which is a message and lifestyle brand. The Founder of PGF and designer of the Undefiled Shoes is LaVien Sales. He is a follower of Christ with a vision to change the world through the PGF Brand. What makes this story so extraordinary is that a small independent brand and owner managed to accomplish a very complex shoe design without the help of the powerhouse brands' technology, resources, and team of people. "Could the Undefiled Shoes be the perfect gift to ourselves to embrace, love, accept to walk or run in to replace and shame the Satan shoes? Not saying the Undefiled Shoes is our Lord and Savior. However, if God’s teaching is the highest moral standard, then the Undefiled Shoes are the primo in its class and concept."
For a more detailed look at the Undefiled Shoe, click the link: PGF Press Release. The Undefiled Shoe is scheduled to be released in mid-summer, 2023. However, you can buy and receive these exclusive shoes this year 2022 only through the (beundefiled) preorder website: www.beundefiled.com
