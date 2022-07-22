5 Star Dental Announces Expansion into Facial Aesthetics
Las Vegas cosmetic surgery practice will launch a new website and facial aesthetic services, focusing on the smile and face.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5-Star Dental, a Las Vegas-based cosmetic dentistry practice, is launching Luminae, an expansion of the practice dedicated to facial aesthetics, smile makeovers, and oral surgery. The name change reflects Luminae’s expanded cosmetic offerings. The practice will still perform dental implants and general dentistry, but will now also provide cosmetic treatments like Botox and microneedling.
In addition to the name change, Luminae will be launching a new website, where clients can learn more about the clinic's new procedures and team of clinicians.
“Our smiles communicate so much about who we are without us saying a single word,” says Dr. Phong Tran Cao, D.D.S, head dentist at Luminae. “A beautiful smile is part of a beautiful face, and we can help boost your confidence with both dental and facial esthetic makeovers.”
Luminae will offer a wide range of facial aesthetic and cosmetic dental procedures that you can choose from to receive a smile makeover. Luminae will provide a range of cosmetic dentistry procedures, including:
Botox
Dermal Fillers
PRP/Vampire Facial
PDO Thread Lifts
Gum Contouring
Invisalign
For more information, please visit https://luminae.us to check out Luminae’s new website, services, and qualifications of the providers.
Dr. Phong Tran Cao, D.D.S, head dentist at Luminae and professor at UCLA School of Dentistry, founded Luminae to provide general dentistry coupled with the latest non-surgical cosmetic procedures. He continually educates himself and his colleagues to provide valued services to all patients.
