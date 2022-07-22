MARION is a chic, sustainable maternity fashion brand that delivers boardroom to brunch designs to expecting moms
MARION invites expecting moms to stay stylish and boardroom-ready throughout pregnancy - and long after.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime school principal & education director Joy O’Renick brings quality work-appropriate maternity styles to expecting mamas with her MARION fashion brand. Joy states, "When I became pregnant with my first son, I started searching for maternity work clothes, expecting to continue looking like my professional self during pregnancy. Instead, what I found was much too casual, fit poorly, and was typically made of cheap, see-through material. I quickly realized that quality maternity workwear for women didn't exist in the mass market."
With women rising to higher career levels and waiting until later to start their families, a chic personal and professional style should not stop at pregnancy. MARION is rooted in sustainability, quality, and the ability to look effortlessly stylish from the boardroom to brunch and beyond. Joy states, "The availability of a professional wardrobe for pregnant women is a must if women are to continue our progress toward gender equity." MARION’s mission is to empower pregnant women to feel effortlessly confident and stylish at the office during every stage of maternity.
Generated from the lack of professional maternity clothing available for expecting mamas, MARION was designed with the pregnant and breastfeeding woman in mind. The brand offers sustainable maternity workwear that is formal enough to wear in court or a board meeting while providing a chic look for dinner dates, brunch, and other daily events. Nearly all MARION styles come with invisible nursing access. MARION self-identifies as a “Maternity & Mama” brand because their designs look like regular clothing and are made to fit right into an after-pregnancy wardrobe. This extra attention to design and style makes MARION an excellent investment, especially for women choosing an environmentally conscious lifestyle. Adding to the maternity fashion line’s value and forward-thinking approach, MARION also carries a line of quality maternity essentials, like sustainable leggings, nursing bras, and tanks.
To further MARION’s appeal, each order is delivered with carbon-neutral shipping, uses 100% compostable and natural shipping containers, and guarantees excellent function and fit. (MARION is in the process of partnering with Hemster to provide one complimentary professional alteration with every workwear purchase.)
MARION's thoughtful, values-driven brand does not stop with sustainability; the founder, Joy O’Renick, cares deeply about equity and elevating women. To ensure maternity workwear access to as many women as possible, MARION offers styles in both petite and standard lengths, with plans to increase their limited extended size offerings with each collection. Furthermore, MARION donates a portion of all profits to women's healthcare and girls' education worldwide.
The fashion brand is also working to build a buy-back program that will allow lower-income professional women to purchase gently used MARION styles at a discounted rate.
Joy has created a line that allows women to remain present and competitive in the professional world while they are pregnant and nursing. MARION is revolutionizing maternity fashion by manufacturing a wide range of premium quality clothes that are at once modern, original, and timeless. All materials are picked to ensure the best quality, sustainability, and elevated comfort. Suitable for every occasion, MARION designs are flattering on all body types and created with the power of every woman in mind.
ABOUT MARION
Created by boss and mom Joy O'Renick, MARION empowers pregnant women to continue looking effortlessly confident and stylish at the office during every stage of maternity. MARION offers premium quality, sustainable workwear and essentials that appeal to the expecting and new mama in styles that align with non-maternity high-end fashion brands.
Garments are made with breathable luxury fabrics designed to make women feel confident and empowered during and after pregnancy. Fabrics are primarily sourced from natural fibers, recycled materials, or both. Most of MARION’s designs, like the Melissa Boardroom Dress and Sloan Maternity Suit, feature invisible nursing access.
MARION's ultimate mission is to ensure their fashionable line fills the void of quality workwear for maternity & mama. The brand is dedicated to meeting women where power and femininity intersect, with an emphasis on the workplace. For work, date night, pregnancy, and post-pregnancy, MARION’s sustainable, beautiful designs are as multifaceted as the mamas who wear them.
