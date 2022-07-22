Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Department of Children’s Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Margie Quin as Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), effective September 1. Quin will succeed Jennifer Nichols, who has served the department since 2019.

“Jennifer is a committed public servant who has faithfully served Tennesseans since the beginning of my administration, and her leadership has been crucial in our work to ensure every child in our state has a loving, permanent home,” said Lee. “As we continue these efforts, I am confident that Margie’s experience in both the nonprofit and law enforcement sectors will benefit Tennessee children and their families.”

Quin currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of End Slavery Tennessee, a nonprofit organization focused on efforts to end human trafficking. Quin has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, including two decades as a special agent at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Quin earned her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and master’s degree at Cumberland University.

Nichols came to DCS after two decades as a prosecutor who tried many child abuse, child homicide and high-profile cases, the last being the Holly Bobo murder. While Nichols was Commissioner, the department’s Child Protective Services division was restructured to include specialized teams trained for triage and immediate response to crises involving serious child physical abuse. Nichols also implemented ChildStat, a statewide initiative that increases transparency and accountability by measuring and analyzing multiple data points for an integrated response by the juvenile justice, child programs, child protective services and legal teams. During Nichols’ tenure as Commissioner, DCS, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Administrative Office of the Courts, with support from the legislature, more than doubled the number of Tennessee’s Safe Baby Courts, specialized collaborative courts that provide resources and support for parents and babies zero to three.

