Vela Company Powers Progress with Information Systems

Information is the center point of successful capital projects and asset operations. Our purpose-built software solutions provide teams with information certainty at every stage when engineering, constructing, and operating complex assets.
Ascertra software ensures teams have reliable information and documents to design, construct, and operate complex assets.
Monitor acquired by Vela Software and joins newly formed Ascertra, created through merge of Coreworx and Proenco
Monitor will be added as a 3rd product line to the Ascertra business that was formed on July 1st 2022, from merging two 2018 acquisitions; Coreworx interface management software and Proarc engineering document management software.
The name “Ascertra” blends the themes of assertive; as a confident statement of fact or belief, and ascertain the act of taking action, of finding out and knowing. Ascertra assures peace of mind. All team members across asset lifecycles work from accurate information and remain aligned. “These themes are important when considering our view that Information Powers Progress,” said Matt McKinley, CEO at Ascertra. “It is Ascertra’s mission to release the power of information, so clients can successfully, safely, and economically execute quality projects. With the addition of Monitor, Ascertra will increase the value we are able to provide our customers around the globe when managing their business-critical information. Consistent access to accurate and reliable information empowers sound actions and quality results, which means more business and increased returns for our customers”
The backing of Vela enables a new phase of growth by adding Monitor to the Ascertra portfolio with access to a broad pool of management expertise and extended global reach with resources located at Ascertra offices in Calgary, Houston, Bangalore and Oslo and the Monitor operations in Aberdeen, UK and Perth, Australia.
“We are excited to join the Vela group and the opportunities this will bring to the Monitor brand, products, and customers,” said Monitor COO, Mike Davidson. “The Ascertra business product lines have many common customers and potential functional synergies, added with a global infrastructure that will enhance the value we can deliver. Monitor clients can be confident that this move to Ascertra will strengthen our market position and ability to continue to deliver great value in the area of project cost control, whilst being assured that services, particularly trusted support, will remain unchanged.”
“It has been quite a month with launching Ascertra, adding Monitor to the portfolio now is perfect timing and it’s been great working with the Monitor founders to make this happen so seamlessly.” said Matt McKinley, CEO at Ascertra. “With Ascertra customers already using Monitor as a well-established and proven solution, we are excited to introduce this news to all of our customers to provide them with even greater value from our industry-leading capital project solutions.”
About Vela
Vela Software is a global provider of software solutions to a number of vertical industries. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Vela acquires, manages, and builds specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries to better serve their customers.
About Ascertra
Ascertra is a software and services company that provides integrated information management software solutions, including Proarc Engineering Document Management software (EDMS) and Coreworx Interface Connect interface management software. These solutions service projects valued at over $1 trillion across 40 countries, on more than 2,000 projects with 250,000+ users. Ascertra enables EPCs, owner-operators, and contractors to automate best practices for compliance and quality, mitigate related business risk, and improve performance throughout the entire project & asset life cycle.
About Monitor
Monitor Management Control Systems Ltd. provides project cost & performance management software, training, and consulting to the oil and gas, infrastructure, power, mining, construction, and engineered solutions industries. Monitor was founded in 1987 and has offices in Aberdeen, Calgary, and Perth. Monitor has provided products, consultancy, and training recently to projects in Kazakhstan, Middle East, and Africa, as well as key markets of Europe, North America, and Australia.
