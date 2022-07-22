Yard debris site now open in Grandview for Japanese beetle control

GRANDVIEW – Now that summer is in full swing, regular mowing and weeding is underway in the upkeep of lawns and yards. Normally people have that yard waste taken to the landfill. But, in the Grandview area, taking that waste to the landfill could also mean taking Japanese beetle for a ride.

That’s why the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) encourages area residents to dispose of certain green waste items from the infested area at the Japanese Beetle Response Yard Debris Drop-Off at 875 Bridgeview Rd., Grandview, WA 98930. There is no charge for disposal.

The site is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternate days will be determined and announced at agr.wa.gov/beetles

Residents can use our map to find out if they are in the infested area.

Even though the proposed quarantine is not yet in place, WSDA has developed this site where residents can safely dispose of yard waste for free. To enter the gated area, residents must show ID and proof of residence in the infestation zone. Accepted documentation includes utility or water bills that match the ID or driver’s license.

“Until the proposed quarantine is adopted, residents who want to help us in our efforts can bring their yard waste to our disposal site,” Camilo Acosta, WSDA eradication coordinator, said. “This is the best way to ensure we keep the infestation from spreading.”

Japanese beetle eggs and larvae live in the soil below the surface. Preventing the spread requires not moving that yard waste or fill, and leaving soil on site. Providing a site inside the infestation zone allows residents to remove the debris from their property without spreading the infestation further.

Items accepted:

Brush, branches, and roots

Leaves

Grass clippings

Fruit and vegetable trimmings

Weeds

Flowers

Plants

Shrubs

Stumps if roots are attached

Topsoil containing vegetative material

Sod

Adult beetles can travel on waste or debris from yards, gardens, and other horticulture activities. If you landscape or garden, please leave your lawn clippings, leaves, weeds, and garden debris at the Japanese Beetle Response Yard Waste Drop-Off site.

Quarantine hearing

The proposed quarantine will make this request an official rule, but has not yet been adopted. A public hearing is scheduled as the next step in adoption of this rule.

You can join the public hearing in three ways:

In person on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Learning Center, 313 Division St., Grandview. Join virtually through the Microsoft Teams conference Meeting Link. Or call in (audio only) at 564-999-2000. Callers will need the phone conference ID: 291 459 81#.

Residents and stakeholders may also provide feedback for the hearing by submitting a written comment. Written comments are due by 5 p.m., Aug. 2. Mail written comments to: Gloriann Robinson, Washington State Department of Agriculture, PO Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560. Comments may also be emailed to WSDARulesComments@agr.wa.gov , or faxed to 360-902-2092, with attention to Gloriann Robinson.

More information on the rule language or the rule-making process is available on the WSDA rule-making webpage.