Next Day Access Memphis Receives Deborah Cunningham Access Award
The Memphis Center for Independent Living awards Next Day Access Memphis for its initiatives in increasing access for people with disabilities.
We are honored to receive the Deborah Cunningham Access Award.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access Memphis receives the Deborah Cunningham 2022 Access Award by the Memphis Center for Independent Living for its initiatives in increasing access in the community. The awards ceremony will be held at Crosstown Concourse on Friday, July 29th, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
— Greg Inman, Next Day Access Memphis Branch Manager
Next Day Access Memphis is a local provider of accessibility and mobility products. They sell and install wheelchair ramps, grab bars, stair lifts, elevators, and more. Their mission is to help residences and businesses keep aging loved ones, individuals with disabilities, and patrons safe and independent.
The Deborah Cunningham Access Award recognizes individuals, organizations, and businesses for its significant contribution to removing barriers or increasing access for people with disabilities in the community. Deborah Cunningham was the Executive Director of the Memphis Center for Independent Living and a national activist for disability rights. She advocated for accessible public transportation, affordable, and integrated housing, and equal access to public accommodations in Memphis and the surrounding areas.
”I am blessed to have a team that is not only hardworking but passionate towards providing solutions to keep members of our community safe and independent in their homes," said Inman.
“Next Day Access provides people with disabilities in our community with ramps that enable them to move freely in and out of their homes which enables them to participate in their community,” said Christina Clift, Consumer Advocate at the Memphis Center for Independent Living. “They treat people with dignity and work with their financial situation to find a solution. We are happy to award Next Day Access the Deborah Cunningham Access Award.”
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
