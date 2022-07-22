Vijilan Security Passes Audit Demonstrating Cybersecurity Abilities
Company achieved sustained compliance with regulations and cybersecurity guidelinesAVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an audit, A-LIGN, which examines technology companies worldwide to ensure they achieve sustained compliance with regulations and cybersecurity guidelines, has confirmed Vijilan Security passed its System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) audit.
Vijilan is a leading security monitoring company that offers an end-to-end solution to businesses of any size.
The A-LIGN examination, which was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, stated in part, “the controls stated in the description were suitably designed as of June 1, 2022, to provide reasonable assurance that Vijilan’s service commitments and system requirements would be achieved based on the applicable trust services criteria...”
Kevin Nejad, the CEO of Vijilan, said, the audit demonstrates “trust and respect to our stakeholders and that we can mitigate cybersecurity risks. Our clients can experience peace of mind with a reliable, top-tier security solution.”
SOC compliance is the most popular form of a cybersecurity audit, used by a rapidly growing number of organizations to demonstrate they take cybersecurity and privacy seriously.
In the SOC 2 audit, A-LIGN reviewed Vijilan’s policies, procedures and systems that protect information across five categories called Trust Services Criteria (Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, Privacy). As an independent SOC 2 auditor, A-LIGN evaluated the evidence Vijilan supplied for the controls in each category, resulting in a SOC 2 report.
About Vijilan Security
Vijilan was founded in 2014 as a U.S.-based LLC specializing in cybersecurity threat management. With over 20 years of experience in security monitoring, Vijilan has perfected the art of threat detection and incident response. Vijilan’s Managed Service Providers (MSPs) provide managed services in finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing and government. They rely on Vijilan’s security solutions and security specialists to provide managed extended Detection and Response (mXDR) to deliver insightful information to their customers in the U.S. and around the world.
