Senator Flynn to Host Book Bash Event on Sunday

Summer Book Bash - July 24, 2022

SCRANTON, PA – July 22, 2022 – Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) will host a community Book Bash this Sunday, July 24 to promote childhood literacy and launch a month-long book donation drive in partnership with the Lackawanna County Library System.

Following remarks from Senator Flynn, attendees can enjoy a live storytelling by local author and illustrator Lindsay Barrett George, crafts and children’s activities, and free ice cream from the Fidelity Bank Ice Cream Truck.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new or gently used children’s and young adult books to be donated to local children to ensure reading success in the community.

“This event is all about showing kids that reading can be fun,” said Senator Flynn, “But, children can’t and won’t be able to read if they don’t have access to books. So, in addition to this event, my office and the Lackawanna County Library System will be spearheading a book collection initiative so that more books can get directly into the hands of kids.”

The Book Bash will occur from 1:00PM-3:00PM at the Lackawanna County Children’s Library, located at 520 Vine Street, Scranton, PA 18509.

Until August 26, Senator Flynn will be collecting book donations at the following locations:

 

SENATOR FLYNN’S OFFICES
409 North Main Avenue
Jay Commons
Scranton, PA 18504

307 Betty Street
Eynon, PA 18403

LACKAWANNA COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM
Abington Community Library
1200 West Grove Street
Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Albright Memorial Library
500 Vine Street
Scranton, PA 18509

Carbondale Public Library
5 North Main Street
Carbondale, PA 18407

Dalton Community Library
113 East Main Street
Dalton, PA 18414

Lackawanna County Children’s Library
520 Vine Street
Scranton, PA 18509

Library Express
The Marketplace at Steamtown – Second Floor
300 Lackawanna Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503

Nancy Kay Holmes Branch Library
1032 Green Ridge Street
Scranton, PA 18509

North Pocono Public Library
1315 Church Street
Moscow, PA 18444

Taylor Community Library
710 South Main Street
Taylor, PA 18517

Valley Community Library
739 River Street
Peckville, PA 18452

 

###

