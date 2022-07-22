Candidate withdraws name from consideration to fill district judge post in ...

Submit Release
TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission received word that a candidate under consideration to fill one of three new district judge posts has withdrawn his application.
 
Kevin O'Connor, a district judge in the 18th Judicial District, notified the commission he wished to withdraw from consideration.
 
The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is scheduled to interview candidates to fill the positions August 29, 30, and 31.
 
Prior news releases announcing the process to fill the positions are available in the newsroom archive on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org.

