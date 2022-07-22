FoodFeasta - A New Online Platform for Famous Indian Delicacies and Savouries

FoodFeasta has launched an online platform that connects you with famous sweets & delicacies from all over India

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodFeasta, the online food platform that connects you with regionally famous sweets & delicacies from all over India, has officially launched its website. The fresh new food start-up stands out amongst other online food portals, introducing a unique concept to offer only regionally famous delicacies from across India.

FoodFeasta aims to make it easier for foodies to discover and order famous sweets & delicacies from all over India. Freshly procured after receiving orders; delivered timely by professionals who care about quality packaging as much as they do about delivering their product on time. The company's unique selling point is that it sources authentic food products from different states of India and not just locally crafted sweets & savouries, making them a one-stop shop for anyone who wants something special on any & every occasion.With its launch, FoodFeasta is set to revolutionize the way people discover and enjoy popular food delicacies in India.

Food enthusiast & the Director, Ved Rani started FoodFeasta with an aim to make it easier for people to discover, order and enjoy uniquely prepared food delicacies from all over the country. Her journey began with travelling to different parts of India, tasting various cuisines, sweets & delicacies. She then decided to launch an online platform that would make it effortless for people to order these popular sweets & savouries from the comfort of their homes.



The food start-up has a wide range of regional sweet delicacies on its website, including popular Indian sweets and namkeen such as, Bal Mithai from Almora, Malai Ghewar from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, Mysore Pak from Chennai and Rasgulla from Kolkata, Dal Moth from Agra, as well as many other mouth-watering options. The food start-up also has a wide range of food items on its website, including popular international savoury items such as ramen, fruity pebbles, wafers, etc.

Even though there are many ways to pay for your food, most people still have their own preferences when it comes down to choosing how they want to pay. Hence FoodFeasta has chosen to offer multiple payment options, so that buyers can choose the one that best suits our needs. Their trusted Payment Gateway partners are using the latest encryption technology to keep the transaction details confidential at all times.



Conclusion:

FoodFeasta is a great way to find delicious, hard-to-get, popular food delicacies & savouries from all over the world. With its launch, It is sure to make life easier for foodies all over the country who are looking for exotic regional sweets & delicacies.

"Popular Indian sweets & delicacies are a delight to the palate and can be experienced in many different forms. Our platform will allow you to explore this rich tradition, most conveniently", said Director, Ved Rani.