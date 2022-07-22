Blockchain App Factory’s Excels in White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange Development with Its Exemplary Solutions
Blockchain App Factory is a leading firm in developing Web3 applications whose cryptocurrency exchange development has realized the dreams of many ventures.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of July 2022, the cryptocurrency market cap has touched the 1 trillion dollar mark after a slump earlier this year that consisted of multiple waxing and waning phases. Now, a bullish trend has been occurring after a prolonged period of bearish markets due to major geopolitical affairs. Despite troubles, the crypto boom has been steadily growing, with signs of it peaking soon, according to crypto researchers.
Utilizing such booming days is not a new job for Blockchain App Factory, a pioneer in Web3 application development that has been successfully functioning for over half a decade. The company has innovated more than 130 Web3 projects so far with a success rate of 95%, being one of the most relied upon campaigners in the virtual world. The firm has been developing various platforms relating to cryptocurrencies with its expertise. One of the firm's core competencies is building cryptocurrency exchange platforms for its global clients.
𝗘𝘅𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆
• End-user Dashboards are essential features in a crypto exchange, irrespective of their type. These help various end-users to carry out their duties diligently and seamlessly.
• Transaction History Storage is another salient feature in crypto exchanges as they utilize the immutable distributed digital ledgers, which store all crypto transaction details without fail.
• Matching Engines are vital for the smooth working of these platforms as they match crypto traders with one another to enable instant crypto trading.
• KYC and AML protocols are included in Blockchain App Factory’s crypto exchange platforms to ensure that all crypto transactions are legally bound and avoid hassles.
• Smart Contracts play a crucial role in processing cryptocurrency transactions inside the exchange platform to ensure that everything gets done perfectly for both ends.
𝑽𝒊𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒎𝒐: https://bit.ly/3S66pcr
𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗺
Crypto exchanges are of multiple types: Centralized, Decentralized, Hybrid, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). Centralized exchanges have a central authority to process crypto transactions and control users’ funds. While these were prevalent in the earlier days of cryptos, they are now much less in number. Still, they can be helpful for newbie crypto traders who are yet to understand the intricacies of crypto trading.
❖ Decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs) are platforms where transactions are processed automatically using pre-programmed conditions called smart contracts. These platforms do not control customers’ funds as they are non-custodial. The process is highly secure as only the buyer and seller are involved in the transaction, who are allowed only after passing the automated KYC protocol.
❖ Hybrid crypto exchanges utilize the advantages of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges. These platforms offer high liquidity, faster transactions, and high levels of privacy and security. They also have multiple payment gateways and smart contracts to ensure that they ensure optimal experiences for users.
❖ Peer-to-Peer (P2P) crypto exchanges work based on decentralization but with fewer restrictions based on the geographical or economic status that enable crypto trades anywhere in the world. These platforms offer immense security, supreme privacy, fraud prevention mechanisms, and powerful matching engines.
One must also note that all the above types of crypto exchanges can be available as White label solutions that can be readily launched within a few days from a seasoned crypto exchange development company like Blockchain App Factory. The company’s state-of-the-art prefabricated solutions have earned accolades due to their customizability levels and quick launchability. Typical White label crypto exchange solutions have all the basic features of such a platform that can be modified to suit your needs. There are also editable premade platforms that look similar to popular crypto exchanges, such as Coinbase, Binance, and WazirX.
𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴
If you had thought that crypto exchanges were the only business option to capitalize on during this crypto boom, you might be missing some intricate details. There are a lot of components involved in the operation of these platforms, each of which is a viable venture option at this time.
Cryptocurrency development is the breathing element of the Web3 world. There are currently more than 20,000 crypto tokens (currencies and platform tokens) active, which does not close the gate for developing these. This is due to the rise of awareness of decentralization as a business aspect. Blockchain App Factory offers excellent services on cryptocurrency development that has been applauded by many domain leaders.
For those who want to avoid volatility-related hassles, stablecoin development from the firm is a great option, as support for them has recently been on the rise. The Web3 community loves anything with tangible backing assets such as fiat tender or precious metals after learning lessons from the multiple instances of crypto crashes.
For users to access a crypto exchange or any Web3 platform, crypto wallets are necessary, making crypto wallet development a fantastic opportunity for startup enthusiasts. Digital wallets with interoperability are preferred the most currently, as more blockchains have earned their places in the Web3 space. Developing crypto payment gateways can also be ideal, as they are necessary anywhere crypto transactions are made, and this company has the perfect solutions.
As we near the end, it is important to remember that the last crypto boom that occurred amidst the global pandemic resulted in the rise and establishment of non-fungible tokens as a huge market. Likewise, experts predict that this crypto boom powered by various applications using NFTs could result in the rise of metaverses that have been popular in recent times.
Blockchain App Factory excels in developing multiple Web3 applications, with one of its flagship applications being crypto exchange platforms, which the firm’s experts take pride in forever.
Appstars Applications pvt ltd
Blockchain App Factory
+91 63826 65366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn