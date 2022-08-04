PRODIGY AFTERSCHOOL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF STREAMING EDUCATION PLATFORM

Student Using Prodigy Online Classes Student Learning Guitar at Prodigy Afterschool Prodigy Afterschool Logo

Company Shares Vision of Making Afterschool Education a Viable Option for Millions of Children Who Don’t Have Access to Limited Traditional Programs.

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States is facing an education crisis in afterschool education. Recent polling suggests that over 90% of parents believe that afterschool programs are crucial for their child’s education. Unfortunately, for most of these parents, high-quality traditional afterschool programs are often out of reach. A recent study published by The Afterschool Alliance found that more than 24.6 million children in the United States alone cannot join after-school programs.

Understanding the problem

Among the reasons listed by parents for not sending their children to afterschool programs, there are four that genuinely highlight the difficulty that parents face when trying to give their kids a quality education:

Cost: Most parents cited the cost of afterschool programs as the most significant barrier to enrolling their child in a program. With some courses costing $3,600 per year, the cost is simply impossible to manage for many families.

Availability: More than 42% of polled parents reported that afterschool programs were unavailable in their community, indicating that nearly half of the children in this country cannot attend quality afterschool programs because there aren’t enough of them to meet their needs.

Transportation: Parents also indicated that transportation played a role in their inability to send their kids to afterschool programs. With some parents working one or two jobs to pay the bills, there isn’t time to get their kids out of the house. For other families who live in larger cities, parents worry about safe transport for their children because they don’t have access to a car.

Quality: Quality is another factor holding parents back from putting their children into more “affordable” afterschool programs. Most afterschool programs are more daycare than education, with kids just playing around for a few hours instead of learning something truly beneficial.

Becoming the Solution

Prodigy Afterschool was created by passionate professionals and teachers who want to ensure that every child in America can access a genuine, high-quality afterschool education no matter where they live or their financial situation. To make this possible, we created our innovative new platform and hired the best teachers in the field to design fun, creative lessons for kids to keep them engaged and on the path to success.

Our afterschool classes include Math Tricks, Guitar, Piano, Ukulele, Fine Arts, Painting, Drawing, Storytelling, Magic, Yoga, Kung Fu, Spanish, Chinese, & Singing.

We want to make sure that every child can enjoy and benefit from these fantastic courses, so we’re bringing you a special offer: For just $198, you’ll get a year of access to all 15 courses, as well as a shared family login so that every member of your family will be free to explore all kinds of lessons and discover their real interests quickly!

We have also created a series of arts-based masterclasses taught by some of the finest instructors in the nation. For just $198 a year, your child can select two masterclass courses and enjoy all 15 afterschool courses!

Masterclasses include Piano, Violin, Ballet, Guitar, Singing, Music Theory, Oboe, Clarinet, Viola, Double Bass, & More.

If you’re passionate about your child’s education and future, we strongly recommend taking advantage of this incredible opportunity for your children. Visit prodigyafterschool.com today and secure a brighter future for your kids!

Contact: info@prodigyafterschool.com

Prodigy Afterschool