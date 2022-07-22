Dialysis Concentrate Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Dialysis concentrate market

Dialysis Concentrate by Type, Application, and Dialysis Site: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialysis concentrate market was valued at $2.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030. Dialysis concentrate is any fluid used in the application of dialysis that comprises of glucose, electrolyte, and purified water. The electrolyte solution is prepared in such a way that it matches the concentration present naturally in the blood. The dialysis solution is prepared as per the patient requirement, which aids in regulating the electrolyte and maintaining an acid-base balance to facilitate the procedure of removal of metabolic excretes from the body. The dialysis concentrate is specially formulated according to the patients’ needs in regulating the body’s electrolyte balance, acid base balance, and eliminating the metabolic waste products. Hemodialysis concentrate solution is made to an accurate PH value and is highly effective in operation. The dialysis concentrate rectifies the uremic blood composition and brings it to the physiological level. It is achieved by reducing the uremic toxic concentration and fixing the abnormalities associated with electrolytes and acids.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Dialysis Medical Solutions, Farmasol, Fresenius Medical Care, Hemoclean, Medites Pharma, spol. s.r.o., Nikkiso, and Nipro Renal Solutions.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the industry, as the concern for the transmission of infectious disease during dialysis procedure is high.

The global dialysis concentrate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, dialysis site, and region. By type, it is divided into acid concentrates, bicarbonate concentrates, and peritoneal dialysis fluid. The acid concentrates segment was the major shareholder 2020, owing to the fact that there is increase in adoption of acid concentrate in the treatment of acute and chronic renal failure during hemodialysis.

By application, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and incidences of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD) globally as well as rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension and shortage of kidneys for transplantation, which increase the use of hemodialysis and hemodialysis concentrate.

Based on dialysis site, it is categorized into hospital, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. The clinics & dialysis centers segment acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages of in-center dialysis such as patients do not require any medical training as healthcare professionals carryout majority of tasks, making it convenient for patients by avoiding any errors during the treatment.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global dialysis concentrate market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension coupled with surge in diagnosis rates in Asia-Pacific. In addition, increase in number of HD and PD procedures in emerging economies, such as India and China, is the major factor that boosts the market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on type, the acid concentrates segment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

• Based on application, the hemodialysis segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By dialysis site, the clinics & dialysis centers segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

