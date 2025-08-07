DC Charger Market in 2025 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030

The DC charger industry size was valued at $67.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $221.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2%.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " DC Charger Market by Power Output and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the DC charger industry size was valued at $67.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $221.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2%.DC Chargers or direct current chargers are designed and developed for charging and recharging of electronic devices, automotive vehicles, and industrial equipment. These DC chargers are the prime components of the electric vehicle charging station as they supply electric energy required to recharge the electric vehicle. DC chargers recharge electric vehicles at a faster rate than AC chargers. DC chargers having power output of 10 kW to 100 kW is the most extensively used charger owing to its increased incorporation in charging of automotive vehicles and industrial equipment. Chargers having power output of less than 10 kW and more than 100 kW are expected to grow decently over the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09374 The constantly evolving portable electronics and wearable devices majorly drives the DC charger market growth. Further, increase in number of electric vehicles and the need to charge the electric vehicles boosts the need for DC chargers to charge the batteries of the electric vehicles. Moreover, the need for the constant DC supply in the industrial equipment to charge the batteries and other equipment contributes toward the growth of the DC charger market revenue. However, high cost of the fast DC charger is expected to hinder the market growth.DC chargers having power output of 10 kW to 100 KW segment contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market and accounted for around 47.0% share in 2020. Factors such as surge in adoption of electric vehicles and installation of charging station to charge the electric vehicle battery propels the market growth. DC chargers with power output of less than 10 kW is expected to grow at a decent rate, in comparison to the DC chargers with power output of more than 100 kW, owing to the high demand of the electronics devices.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09374 Key Findings Of The Study10 kW to 100 kW segment is projected to be the major application growth segment during the forecast period.U.S. dominated the DC charger market share.China is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd.AEG Power SolutionsBori S.p.A.Delta Electronics, Inc.Helios Power Solutions GroupHitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Ltd.Kirloskar Electric Company LtdPhihong Technology Co., LtdSiemens AGStatron Ltd.

