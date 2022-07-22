Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market is Projected to Reach $1,558 Mn by 2026 | 3M Company, Almirall, S.A, Biofrontera Inc.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market was valued at $1,117 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,558 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026, as per the report published by Allied Market Research. Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common precancer that forms on skin damaged by long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and/or indoor tanning. It is characterized by rough, scaly patch on skin most commonly found on your face, lips, ears, back of your hands, forearms, scalp, or neck. Surgical procedures, topical treatments, photodynamic therapy, and combination therapy are used for the treatment of actinic keratosis. Drug such as 5-fluorouracil, diclofenac, imiquimod, and ingenol mebutate have been approved for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Increasing prevalence of actinic keratosis, preferential use of topical treatments, potential drugs in the pipeline, increase in demand for actinic keratosis treatment products, increase in geriatric population and wide availability of treatments are the major factors driving the growth of actinic keratosis treatment. For example, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, actinic keratosis is the most common precancer and affects more than 58 million Americans.

According to an article published in News Medical, the overall rate of actinic keratosis in the US is estimated to be approximately 10.2% in women and 26.5% in men. Additionally, adoption of topical treatments for actinic keratosis, easy accessibility to treatments, and rise in healthcare costs are other factors driving the growth of the market. Potential pipeline drugs AM-001, GDC 695, Tirbanibulin, Tuvatexib and others will drive this market. However, the availability of alternative treatments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The actinic keratosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into fluorouracil, imiquimod, diclofenac, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into prescription and OTC. According to distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies and online suppliers. The online provider segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to preference for online purchase of medicines over traditional methods, awareness about online pharmacy and increasing number of internet users.

Based on drug type, the market is segmented into fluorouracil, imiquimod, diclofenac and others. The fluorouracil segment currently dominates the global market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Among the major factors driving the market growth are the use of fluorouracil as a first-line treatment, demand and cost effectiveness, and wide availability of fluorouracil are the major factors contributing significantly to the market growth.

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the actinic keratosis treatment market. Some key factors such as increase in awareness toward actinic keratosis treatment, growth in prevalence of actinic keratosis, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, the developing R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare are contributing toward the market growth in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the actinic keratosis treatment market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Actinic keratosis treatment market analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the major geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global actinic keratosis treatment market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Almirall, S.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biofrontera, Inc., Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Stanford Chemicals, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

