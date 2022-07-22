Face Cult Beauty Brings Innovation to Makeup Application With Just one Touch
A product created with everyone in mind, the biodegradable Face Cult Applicator from Face Cult Beauty is the next generation for makeup application.”UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an LGBTQ+ -owned brand, Face Cult Beauty is “unapologetically queer” embracing inclusivity and diversity and bringing those concepts to life in their overall aesthetic and their environmentally conscious product, the Face Cult Applicator (FCA).
Uniquely created, the Face Cult Applicator slips over the finger mimicking the natural curvature. With no water activation needed, the applicator blends foundation and concealer through heat transfer technology from the finger to the applicator, to the makeup, and then to the face. This technology allows the makeup to be prepped and set as you’re applying the product. Safe for all skin types, FCAs are biodegradable, latex-free, and hypoallergenic.
Founder and CEO Daniel Medina highlights that the brand’s name actually has a bigger meaning — “Face Cult is short for Face Culture. What that refers to is the category within the ballroom competition for makeup flawlessness–the name Face Cult was chosen to pay homage to the ballroom scene and the creativity and individuality that comes with it.” The importance of the name emphasizes the brand’s drive to create a space for inclusivity.
Face Cult Beauty has been featured at the International Make-Up Artist Show (IMATS) in Pasadena, California, as well as The Makeup Show in Houston, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. As the brand continues to grow, the accolades continue to accumulate — one of their most recent successes is being featured on HSN and QVC Small Business Spotlight program for Pride month, airing June 15th, 2022. The Zulily platform will also have the spotlight available for viewing and will be allowing customers to purchase the product through them as well. looking forward, Face Cult Beauty fully intends to make a name for itself within the beauty industry by bringing innovation, inclusivity, and diversity to the forefront of the brand — making its product accessible to anyone and everyone.
Face Cult Beauty is an innovative, environmentally conscious brand founded in November 2021. PETA-approved and vegan, the brand aim to create beauty with good intentions by creating cruelty-free products while also having a positive, social impact on equality and diversity.
