Road users benefit from Highway 14 improvements

CANADA, July 21 - Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can expect safer, smoother travel now that improvements to Highway 14 between Otter Point Road and Woodhaven Road are substantially complete, which is an important milestone in the Highway 14 Corridor Improvements Project.

The project included resurfacing 11 kilometres of the highway west of Sooke and building slow-moving vehicle pullouts west of Invermuir Road for eastbound traffic, and west of Shirley for westbound traffic.

As well, 1.2-metre paved shoulders were added to both sides of this stretch of Highway 14, significantly improving safety for people who use active modes of travel along the rural corridor.

Other improvements include:

concrete barrier installation on select road edges and approaches to bridges to enhance safety;

pavement-marking improvements, including reflective centre line markers and painted lines to separate travel lanes from shoulders;

road-base upgrades at sections around Kirby and Muir Creek locations to strengthen the driving surface, improving resiliency;

drainage improvements to prevent flooding on road grades during heavy rainfall; and

slope stabilization at selected locations to mitigate risk of slope failure.

The more-than-$13-million project is a component of the nearly $86-million Highway 14 Corridor Improvement Project, delivered in partnership with the Government of Canada. This project is a set of upgrades that will improve safety and travel times, including better public transit access and active transportation options, for people along Highway 14. This is the only east-west connection serving Vancouver Island’s Westshore.

Quotes:

Harjit S. Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities –

“The completion of improvements to Highway 14 is great news for commuters. By improving busy roads, we are helping people get where they need to be more safely and smoothly. Our government will continue to partner with the Government of British Columbia to invest in our communities’ success.”

Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca –

“Langford is one of the fastest-growing communities in B.C., and the stretch of Highway 14 between Langford and Sooke is a vital corridor to support ongoing growth. Residents and visitors to the Westshore communities can now count on a safer highway that will hold up in extreme weather and provides more space for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.”

Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“With the growth of Westshore communities, and the importance of this highway for tourism and recreation on the south Island, it’s imperative we have infrastructure that can accommodate more people and more travel modes. People who rely on Highway 14 to get to work and school, and those visiting this beautiful area, will now have a safer road with more options for their trip.”