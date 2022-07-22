Alice Wimberly’s “Freed from Slavery but Still in Bondage” is an inspiring account that will change the readers’ lives
“Freed from Slavery but Still in Bondage” by Alice Wimberly is a compelling memoir, filled with life lessons that readers may apply in their day-to-day lives.
See yourself as who God made you be, value yourself, and work to take your place in society. Never take a failure as a defeat. Educate yourself to earn your standing in the community.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Freed from Slavery but Still in Bondage”: a notable account that is written to inspire a lot of people to love themselves and be what God wants them to be. This book shows people how to value themselves, know their worth, and take their place in society. “Freed from Slavery but Still in Bondage” is the creation of published author Alice Faye Wimberly, a pastor and editor who loves traveling revival minister and writing books.
— Alice Faye Wimberly, Author
Wimberly writes, “As we learn to showcase our ability to be recognized, we raise the bar of the color of our skin, every individual coming out of the Jim Crow dominating life’s circumstances should remember their past and embrace the teachable lesson learned.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Wimberly’s new book enlightens the readers that taking failure as a defeat will educate them on how to stand on their own and know that they matter regardless of who and what they are.
Through this book, the author leaves a message to readers to always let themselves be free from the social norm and start living their lives the way they want them.
