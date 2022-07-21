A fourth case of HPAI confirmed in Deschutes County expanding quarantine

On July 19, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Deschutes County. The flock of approximately 40 birds, is a mix of chickens and ducks. Like the previous three Deschutes County cases, this farm sold eggs and is classified as poultry by federal definitions and will require another expansion of the quarantine zone.

The latest confirmed case of HPAI in the Bend area will expand the existing quarantine area by approximately seven miles running right through the middle of Redmond, including the fairgrounds. The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo begins August 3 and runs through August 7. ODA’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz says surveillance will not be done before the county fair begins but he is working with Deschutes County 4-H on a plan that will allow participants to exhibit and sell market birds but a show for breeding birds it is not possible during fair this year.

The regional quarantine encompasses the city of Bend and much of the surrounding area. For your convenience, ODA provides an online map of the quarantined sites in Oregon. People may also enter their address using the online tool to determine whether their property is included in the quarantine area. The purpose of the quarantine is to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products from within the affected area giving state and federal officials time to conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist. The quarantine also applies to importing all birds from states where a state or federal quarantine is in place.

In partnership with ODA, the USDA humanely euthanized the chickens and ducks on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be adequately prepared and cooked.

ODA advises commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Preventing contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease. It only takes a tiny bit of contact to transfer HPAI. Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported as ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.

Un cuarto caso de IAAP confirmado en el condado de Deschutes amplía la cuarentena

El 19 de julio, el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Oregon, ODA) y el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (en inglés: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, APHIS) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmaron la novena detección estatal de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en una bandada no comercial en el condado de Deschutes. La bandada es una mezcla de aproximadamente 40 gallinas y patos. Al igual que los 3 casos anteriores del condado de Deschutes, esta granja vendió huevos y está clasificada como aves de corral según las definiciones federales y requerirá otra expansión de la zona de cuarentena.

El último caso confirmado de IAAP en el área de Bend ampliará el área de cuarentena existente por aproximadamente 7 millas que atraviesan el centro de Redmond, incluyendo los terrenos de la feria. La Feria y Rodeo del Condado de Deschutes comienza el 3 de agosto y se extiende hasta el 7 de agosto. El veterinario estatal de ODA, el Dr. Ryan Scholz, dice que la vigilancia no se realizará antes de que comience la feria del condado, pero está trabajando con el 4-H del Condado de Deschutes en un plan que permitirá a los participantes exhibir y vender aves de mercado, pero un espectáculo para aves reproductoras no es posible durante la feria de este año.

La cuarentena regional abarca la ciudad de Bend y gran parte del área circundante. Para su información, ODA proporciona un mapa en línea de los sitios en cuarentena en Oregon. Las personas también pueden ingresar su dirección en línea para determinar si su propiedad está incluida en el área de cuarentena. El propósito de la cuarentena es prevenir el movimiento de aves de corral y productos avícolas desde el área afectada, dando a los funcionarios estatales y federales tiempo para investigar y asegurar que no existan casos adicionales de IAAP. La cuarentena también se aplica a la importación de todas las aves de los estados donde existe una cuarentena estatal o federal.

En asociación con el ODA, el USDA sacrificó humanamente a los pollos y patos en la propiedad para prevenir la propagación de la enfermedad. Las aves de la bandada no entrarán en el sistema alimentario. No hay una preocupación pública inmediata debido a la detección del virus de la influenza aviar. La influenza aviar no afecta a la carne de ave ni a los productos de huevo, los cuales siguen siendo seguros para comer. Como siempre, tanto las aves de corral silvestres como las domésticas deben prepararse y cocinarse adecuadamente.

El ODA aconseja a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de bandadas de patios traseros que estén atentos con las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia. Prevenir el contacto entre las aves silvestres y las bandadas domésticas es la mejor manera de proteger a las aves domésticas de esta enfermedad. Solo se necesita un poco de contacto para transferir IAAP. La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor notifique llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Póngase en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) para aves silvestres. No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero reporte el incidente directamente al ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo proteger a su bandada de patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza o en español en Avian Influenza – Spanish.