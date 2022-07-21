9th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends the names of three ...

TOPEKA—The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the new position.

The district judge post in the 9th Judicial District was among several certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.

The nominees are:

Michael Llamas, Newton, self-employed with Llamas Law, LLC; city prosecutor in Hesston; and municipal court judge in Burrton, Florence, and Walton

Matthew Treaster, Newton, assistant United States attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office

Diane Sorensen, North Newton, attorney and shareholder, Morris, Laing, Evans, Brock & Kennedy, Chtd.



Eligibility requirements

Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the 9th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.



Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Glen Snell of Lindsborg; Thomas Adrian, George “Chip” Westfall, Jana McKinney, and John Robb, all of Newton; and David O’Dell, Brian Bina, and Ann Elliott, all of McPherson.