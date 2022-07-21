اعلان عطاء

SERVICE CONTRACT FOR THE EXPENDITURE AND REVENUE VERIFICATION

A_A.1.3_0210 MED-PEARLS

Palestine Wildlife Society

Financed in the framework of the ENI CBC Mediterranean Sea Basin Program 2014-2020

Tender-ST -001-2020

1. SUBJECT OF THE CONTRACT

The subject of this tender is the provision of services to perform the tasks of expenditure and revenue verification incurred by Palestine Wildlife Society in relation with the execution of the Grant Contract A_A.1.3_0210 Med Pearls financed by the ENI CBC MED Program, for the period from 1st September 2019 until the end of the project foreseen by end of August 2022 (36 months implementation period).

2. DEADLINE AND PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF THE TENDERS

15 June 2020

3. BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Med Pearls project is co-financed by the European Union under the European Neighborhood Instrument cross-border cooperation program “Mediterranean Sea Basin” 2014-2020 (ENI CBC MED). It started on 1st September 2019 and has a duration of 36 months (until 31st August 2022). It counts on an overall budget of 3.015.132 EUR, which are co-financed at a 90% rate by the ENI CBC Med program.

It includes the following project partners:

• Lead Beneficiary: Spain: Catalan Tourist Board

• Project partner 1: Egypt: Confederation of Egyptian European Business Associations

• Project partner 2: Greece: Municipality if Thessaloniki

• Project partner 3: Jordan: Discovery Travel & Tourism LLC

• Project partner 4: Italy: APS Mediterranean Pearls

• Project partner 5: Palestine: Palestine information & communications technology incubator

• Project partner 6: Palestine: Palestine Wildlife Society

• Project partner 7: Egypt: Alexandria Chamber

More information :

1- is available at: http://www.enicbcmed.eu/projects/med-pearls

2-Please contact: pwls@wildlife-pal.org