Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,784 in the last 365 days.

Dialogue session on food and Palestinian heritage

Palestine Wildlife Society held on Tuesday, 24th August 2021, a special dialogue session on the Palestinian food heritage and heritage within its project to promote intercultural dialogue and sustainability through Mediterranean food funded by Anna Linda foundation through CNEWA Pontifical Mission.

The session was moderated by Mr. Ibrahim Odeh a program manager at PWLS, He welcomed the participants in the Environmental Salon and the participants via Zoom, and gave them an introduction to the food in the Mediterranean.

On the other hand, Mr. Imad Atrash, Executive Director of PWLS, gave a brief of the project and the importance of the Palestinian cultural heritage in food. And also, he thanked the project’s funder and partners in Palestine and abroad.

 

As For Ms. Fadwa El Shaer, President of the Anna Linda Foundation and co-founder of PWLS, spoke about Anna Linda Foundation in the region, the partners, the projects and its importance. She also thanked the PWLS for its efforts in strengthening the partnership, activating the project’s activities and spreading it to be a distinctive model in Palestine.

 

Then Dr. Na’el Salman, project coordinator, gave a lecture on the project about foods in the Mediterranean region and he gave examples of these foods.

 

The last lecture was for Mr. Augustin Shomali, Palestinian Chef, He gave some samples of Palestinian foods and recipes and the method of preparing them and incorporating them into a modern mold while preserving the original folk cultural heritage.

In the end, the discussion was opened to the participants and questions were asked to Chef Augustin.

 

You just read:

Dialogue session on food and Palestinian heritage

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.