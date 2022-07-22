Submit Release
GrowthBound Marketing Becomes a HubSpot Solutions Partner

Pest control marketing agency expands services and resources with new program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, GrowthBound Marketing announced that it has joined HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program in order to better serve its marketing clients. As part of this program, GrowthBound will expand its services and have access to growth resources for its pest control business clients.

The Solutions Partner Program from HubSpot is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. This global community, of which GrowthBound is now a part, strives to put customers first by providing a breadth of sophisticated customer experience solutions.

Over the past year, GrowthBound Marketing has become the go-to pest control marketing agency for businesses focused on growth and route density. It has grown substantially by incorporating strategies to attract, engage, and convert new customers, and using these same proven strategies to deliver an average of 5.4x return on investment for pest control brands throughout the country.

GrowthBound is a proud partner of HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies through software, services, and support. In addition to being part of the Solutions Partner Program, the agency is also Service Hub Software Certified and HubSpot Marketing Software Certified.

About GrowthBound Marketing:
GrowthBound Marketing is a full-service marketing and growth agency that focuses on search marketing and brand building for pest control companies. The agency provides digital and traditional marketing services — including SEO, PPC, video production, branding, design, website development and maintenance, and public relations — as well as custom software development services. GrowthBound Marketing’s headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carolyn Alder
GrowthBound Marketing
+1 435-222-5021
team@growthboundmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

