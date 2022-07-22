Submit Release
David Skipton’s newly released “Broken Promises” is a didactic book that explains the value of insurance in the world.

“Broken Promises” from Book Vine Press author David Skipton is an informative account that empowers the consumer to take action to protect their interests.

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Broken Promises” is a pedagogic work designed to provide readers with an overview that is easy to understand how the insurance claims procedure operates in the present and profit-driven insurance industry. This book will not teach readers how to settle their own claims. Years of instruction and a far more thorough curriculum are required than is practicable in a single book. However, the inappropriate claims procedures detailed in this book will assist the readers in identifying wrongdoing and alerting them to what to look for to ensure that their insurance company is treating them properly. “Broken Promises” is the creation of published author David Skipton, a writer whose interest includes music and hiking.

Skipton writes, “Insurance companies have found a new source of revenues and if you file a claim, you may be one of their unwitting victims. These revenues come from the pockets of their most vulnerable customers. By deliberately underpaying or denying legitimate claims, the Insurers have created a scheme to generate massive profits off the backs of their customers. Understanding the claim process is your best defense to these predatory tactics.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Skipton’s new book serves as a guide to readers to understand the claims process and operate more successfully on an equal footing with their insurance carrier.

In connection, the author has sought to make this book as engaging as possible to ensure that readers learn and understand that insurance is not the most intriguing subject until they have just suffered a significant loss. Insurance claims may be quite complicated, and each claim, like a fingerprint, has its own distinct features.

