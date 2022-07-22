Natasha Graziano Appears on Good Day Live with Michelle and Kyle

Red Carpet with Natasha Graziano, Michelle Murad, and Kyle Trueblood Behind the Scenes of Good Day Live Natasha Graziano on the Set of Good Day Live with Michelle and Kyle

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, July 20th, Natasha Graziano graced the orange stage at “ Good Day Live with Michelle Murad and Kyle Trueblood ” to promote her new book. Natasha’s new book “ Be it Until You Become It” is available for pre-order and drops on August 2nd. With over 15 million followers on all the social media platforms, Natasha is a powerhouse! Natasha Graziano is passionate about helping people transform their lives through neuroscience and ancient wisdom. Ms. Graziona is the ‘number 1 female motivational speaker under 40’ as seen in Forbes Magazine and a top female mindset coach by Business Insider. She is named ‘a leading mindset coach and inspirational speaker’ by Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Magazine. From a homeless, broke, single mum Natasha transformed her life and is now a best-selling author and speaks on stages alongside the likes of Gary Vee, Tai Lopez, Grant Cardone, Tony Robbins, and Mark Cuban to name just a few. Natasha is represented by Keri Ann Kimball from Kimball Entertainment. The show was indeed lit with great energy, great conversation, and deep insights on how you can change your mindset to improve your quality of life.Sway TV, created by Andy Waldman, a Wall Street veteran turned entrepreneur turned genius producer, started Sway TV in December 2020 to bring a unique blend of conversation and product discovery to the world of live interactive shopping. In today’s ever-evolving e-commerce ecosystem, Andy felt this needed to happen. He understood live video e-commerce is the predominant form of marketing in China and he believed that this trend is at the precipice of being a dominant marketing vehicle in the West, especially in the United States.Sway TV is a mega-giant competing with Netflix, HBOMAX, Peacock, and Hulu to become the definitive digital video talk show network. Since its conception, Sway TV has garnered over 11 million views, and live-streamed for over 1,800 hours! How is Sway TV holding its own and drawing in so many viewers? The answer lies in its innovative programming: as a leading digital network. Sway TV streams multiple times a day with what is known as “Shopatainment TV.”The most exciting addition to Sway TV is its very own Variety Talk Show “Good Day Live with Michelle and Kyle.” The show streams live Monday to Friday from 11:20 AM PST to 12:50 PST. The show is hosted by the dynamic duo Michelle Murad and Kyle Trueblood. The magnetic energy is palpable and draws in viewers from all around the globe! Viewers are able to stream, connect, and interact through a live group chat with the hosts in real-time making it fun and innovative. We haven’t seen a duo like Michelle and Kyle since the days of “Donny and Marie,” “Sonny and Cher,” or “Kelly and Ryan.” The two have the “it” factor and it shows! The show's format is like the Today Show meets Ellen meets Jimmy Fallon’s, “Tonight Show.” The show features hot topics, celebrity interviews, health and wellness gurus, and innovators, along with dancing, games, and singing.“Good Day Live with Michelle and Kyle” lives up to its name. You will laugh, learn, and walk away with a smile on your face. Make sure to tune into SwayTv.Com to watch the show!To connect you can reach hello@shopswaytv.com

