Interactive Kiosk Market Size is projected to reach USD 42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6 %: Straits Research

The global interactive kiosk market size is valued at USD 42 billion at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Among the regions, Asia-Pacific and North America dominate the market with the largest share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive kiosks are displaying structures that either broadcast some information in high-traffic, crowded areas or allow the customers to have a self-service experience. As witnessed in the past few years, technology has emerged in a revolutionary manner and has penetrated every industry and sector. And these interactive Kiosks are also part of that penetration, where these interactive display-screen provide the retailers to have a superb opportunity to improve their store functions and, at the same time, provide the customers with a high level of customer experience.

To catch up with the fast pace market dynamics, it has become really important to have retail automation and optimize the customer experience at a greater level, which leads to the need to have various technological trends. Customers demand a seamless experience, along with a system that can grab their interest and hike up their interaction, leading to the adoption of automated Kiosks in the market.

Various big companies adopted this technological trend. For example, when Lifestyle launched its ‘Self-Checkout’ Kiosk in a few of its stores, which made it easier for the customers to bill their purchase and complete the whole transaction process in a few simple steps, improving the customer experience. Likewise, various other brands and stores have also adopted the technology to improve their customer experience and satisfaction level. Such adoption in the various segments leads the global interactive kiosk market further.





Increased Absorption of Customers Towards Kiosks Leading the Market of Interactive Kiosks

Customers today want a seamless experience without getting into too much chaos, and it leads the customer independency. Kiosks let the customers have their own way into buying, placing an order, making payments, etc., and therefore the customers prefer making use of the kiosk structures. The increased demand of the customers to have self-service kiosks is one of the prominent reasons the global market of interactive kiosks is growing at such a rapid speed.

The Kiosk machines or structures give the customer various services, like self-checkout, buy online, pick up in-store, bill your purchase on your own, etc., and these have become a prominent facility in the retail industry. Most of the people who visit fully automated stores proceed to view their experience as convenient, speed, advanced, and high-level in satisfaction. This makes the customers lean towards the facility offered by the Kiosk structures.

Self-service kiosks reduce the need to stand in queues and not waste time and energy of the customers.

Along with this, another factor that heightens the market is the cloud computing technology being used in kiosk structures. Through the could computing technology, the interactive kiosks can be accessed from any part of the world, and it also expands the application horizon. This inclusion of could computing system in interactive kiosks contributes to the growing demand for the kiosk structures.





Impact of Covid-19

The advent of coronavirus has added more scope for growth in the Global Interactive Kiosks Market. The social distancing norms of the government and the restriction to not gathering in huge numbers in public areas disrupted many supply chains across the globe, and the companies and workers were unable to operate, resulting in the government-imposed lockdowns. However, these restrictions and prohibitions, more or less, directly promoted the self-dependency of the public.

The public preferred to have an interaction-less system for buying and selling. This pushed the demand for Kiosks across the globe. The kiosk structures can be controlled by the users and customers from any place with the help of cloud computing, which is beneficial as the customers don’t have the need to come into close contact anymore and prevent the spread of the virus.

Many industries started adopting the interactive kiosk structures into their everyday operations, such the healthcare sector, samples of the suspected covid-19 patients were taken using kiosk structures, and the patients and healthcare providers did not have come in close contact with each other, making kiosk structures a better and safer option for the public, the workers, and the users.

The stringent norms and regulations imposed by the government increased the demand for kiosk structures in every industry and sector. This also led to the enablement of kiosks services using cell phones. People could simply use their cell phones to interact with the kiosks and avail the services. This further made the demand for interactive devices stronger in the market.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 42 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, Slabb Inc., Shenzhen Zhengton, Electronics Co. Ltd, Source Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Embross Ltd, IER SAS (EASIER), Meridian Kiosks LLC, RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, Advantech Co. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities The global interactive kiosk market has a great scope in the forecasted future. Key Market Drivers Increased Absorption of Customers Towards Kiosks

Regional Insights

The global interactive kiosk market is bifurcated into various segments on the basis of regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region and North America region have the massive and most amount of market share in the interactive kiosk market. Asia-Pacific will top the regional market segment with a forecasted revenue share of USD 18 billion during 2030, at a CAGR of 8%. The countries in the Asia-Pacific region promotes the demand for kiosk structures, as the consumers and population of the region’s countries are growingly engaged in the use of interactive and touch-screen system, propelling the users to move towards the interactive kiosks structures.

The demand for ATMs is also quite high in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2021, China launched digital yuan ATMs . The customers could easily deposit and draw money using their handphones and convert their cash and savings as well. This technological advancement in the type pushes the demand in the market for kiosk machines further. Other than that, the kiosks installed in the food sector have also promoted the user’s demand. As the kiosks accept virtual payments , it has become much more accessible for users to use the kiosk technology. After Asia-Pacific, North America is the second region with the largest share in the market.

North America is expected to have a revenue share of USD 11 billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 4%. The North American region largely invests in the system of kiosk structures. The regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing number of food chain stores being opened in the region’s countries. The use of kiosks could be majorly witnessed in airports, seaports, departmental stores, etc. The use of the kiosk system in such high-traffic areas advances the growth of the interactive kiosks market in the region.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the ATM kiosk segment dominate the market with USD 16 billion, at a CAGR 5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Vending kiosk will have an expected revenue share of USD 10 billion at a CAGR 7% during the forecast period of 2030. CAGR of 4%.

during the forecast period of 2030. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share with USD 18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8%.

North America will see a significant growth in the market share, with an expected value of USD 11 billion at a





Competitive Players in the Market

KIOSK Information Systems,

NCR Corporation,

Slabb Inc.,

Shenzhen Zhengton,

Electronics Co. Ltd,

Source Technologies,

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated,

Embross Ltd,

IER SAS (EASIER),

Meridian Kiosks LLC,

RedyRef Interactive Kiosks,

Advantech Co. Ltd.





Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Segmentation

By Type:

ATM Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Patient Interactive Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

January 2022, KIOSK Information to team up with UST for developing touchless checkout solution.

KIOSK Information to team up with UST for developing touchless checkout solution. KIS Technologies to group up with Payfactory for simplifying payment processing.

to group up with Payfactory for simplifying payment processing. Traditional ATMs to be replaced with features of biometrics recognition to increase safety.

to be replaced with features of biometrics recognition to increase safety. Embross Ltd. released New V1 Nexus Kiosks at Billy Bishop Airport.

March 2022, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., launched Cloud-Native Retail Software Platform Vynamic®

Touchless Kiosks is expected to be a new normal for the Interactive Kiosks market post-COVID-19 period –Straits Research Analysis

Automated Fare Collection Systems to Lend a Technological Curve to Mobility

Live Events to Drive a Prominent Share of Secondary Ticket Sales in Europe

Asia-Pacific to Register Rapid Adoption of Kiosk Technology During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026





