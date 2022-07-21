Elastomer Infusion Pump Market is Likely to Experience Tremendous Growth by 2030

Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Elastomer Infusion Pump Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Elastomer Infusion Pump market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are B Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Halyard Health, Heka Healthcare, Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro Medical Europe NV), Palex Medical SA, Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.), Pfm Medical Ag, and PROMECON GmbH.

The global elastomer infusion pump market size was valued at $534 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $745 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Elastomer infusion pumps are disposable medical devices that are used for administration of intravenous (IV) drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics, chemotherapy, and other medications. These devices use energy in an elastic membrane (inside the pump) to provide the force for drug delivery. In addition, it provides advantages over conventional electronic pumps in features such as portability, feasibility, and lesser scope for human errors. However, pump failure can have a significant impact on patient safety, making it required for pumps to be operated by a trained professional. The two major types of elastomer infusion pumps are continuous rate pumps, and variable rate pumps.

The major factors that boost the growth of the global elastomer infusion pump market are increase in demand for elastomer infusion pumps, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in number of surgeries, surge in preference for long-term home healthcare, technological development of novel elastomeric infusion pumps, rise in burden on hospitals to reduce healthcare costs, and rise in availability of elastomer infusion pumps. In addition, factors such as longer storage and stability of the drug, reduced cost, portability and reduce risk of introduction of an infection, are expected to further influence the growth of the elastomer infusion pumps market.

Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Segmentation by Product: Continuous Rate Pumps, Variable Rate Pumps

Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Segmentation by Application: Pain Management, Infection Management, Chemotherapy, and Others

Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Care

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

