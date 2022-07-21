Submit Release
Government of Saskatchewan Boosting Education Budget By $20 Million to Assist School Divisions with Fuel and Insurance Costs

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing Saskatchewan's school divisions with a one-time investment of $20 million in funding for the 2022-23 school year to assist with rising fuel and insurance costs.

As a result of these additional funds, school divisions will be able to prevent inflationary costs from diverting resources away from classrooms.

"Our government recognizes the impacts rising costs across the country have on our schools and we are committed to ensuring every Saskatchewan student and teacher has the supports needed to achieve success in the classroom," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Now that school board budgets have been submitted, we have weighed the impact of fuel and insurance costs on their operations and are in a position to provide further assistance to divisions."

As part of the 2022-23 budget, the Ministry of Education announced a record investment in education spending of $2.88 billion. That funding included $1.99 billion in school operating funding for the 2022-23 school year, an increase of $29.4 million or 1.5 per cent over the 2021-22 school year.

With this additional investment, school operating funding exceeds $2 billion for the first time in the province's history.

In addition to the increase in operating funding, the province also announced a new $7 million fund to allow school divisions to hire up to 200 new educational assistants for the 2022-23 school year.

