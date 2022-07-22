COVID-19 May Impact Men’s Sexual Functioning, Warns Dr. David Samadi
Can COVID lead to impotence?
At this time, it’s not certain how long ED lasts after COVID-19. Just like some people have lasting brain fog or fatigue after recovering from the virus, ED may possibly be a long-haul symptom too.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Say it isn’t so, but beware, men; Covid-19 may increase risk of erectile dysfunction (ED). Hundreds of preliminary studies worldwide have found an association of a higher incidence of ED in men who have contracted Covid-19 than in men who have never had the infection.
— Dr. David Samadi
“This news is still evolving as we continue to sort through the array of various side effects from the pandemic,” explained Dr. David Samadi, the author of The Ultimate MANual and Director of Men’s Health and Urologic/Oncology at St. Francis Hospital, in Roslyn, New York. “What we currently know and from I hear from my patients, is men of all ages, diagnosed with coronavirus but had no underlying medical conditions, some are now experiencing problems with ED not present before the pandemic. It’s also speculated that men with severe viral cases are at a greater risk for ED.”
Why would COVID-19 cause ED? Researchers speculate that men who’ve had a COVID-19 infection could have ED due to endothelial damage in erectile tissue, testicular damage, and psychological distress associated with the imposed lockdown, social distancing, and isolation affecting men’s mental health.
Scientists have found that the male genital tract can be infected with coronavirus and continue to linger there for some time. The virus appears capable of damaging blood vessels in the penis, interrupting the blood flow necessary for an erection. Research has also shown declines in testosterone after having the infection.
“The achievement of getting an erection is just that – an accomplishment,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Arteries must relax and let blood flow into the penis, nerves need to be firing chemical messages, and testosterone levels adequate. But a man’s brain is where it all begins.”
Dr. Samadi explained why the brain is the first step in achieving an erection: “A man’s brain is triggered by some form of sexual arousal that starts the process of an erection. From there, several other steps follow such as the release of nitric oxide from nerves along with strong blood flow into the penis. But, if a man’s brain is preoccupied with stress, it can shut down the entire process.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been and continues to be a long-term stressor including being a possible factor in triggering erectile problems in men. In addition, the challenges our nation has faced during the pandemic likely affected the sexual arousal response in men. Increased anxiety and heightened threats of catching the virus and telling the public to avoid close contact with one another, as during sex, can absolutely be a distraction affecting sexual performance.
Declining levels of testosterone associated with aging could also be part of the blame for ED now seen in older men after the infection. “Adequate testosterone levels are essential for men to achieve an erection, so if that’s lacking, ED increases. Plus, individuals diagnosed with the virus likely experience an increased inflammatory response from the infection, which now appears capable of affecting a man’s sexual functioning,” stated Dr. Samadi.
One question that remains unanswered is whether ED is a long-term side effect in men who’ve had COVID-19. Most people who contract the virus will feel better in about two to three weeks. But, some individuals have persistent COVID symptoms lasting months or longer, impacting their everyday functioning. For example, research suggests that 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 has at least one lingering symptom lasting between one month and one year after having COVID-19.
“Whether ED may be one of the lingering symptoms after COVID-19 remains to be seen,” said Dr. Samadi. “At this time, it’s not certain how long ED may last after COVID-19. However, just like some people have lasting brain fog or fatigue after recovering from the virus, ED may possibly be a long-haul symptom too.”
Dr. Samadi added, “There are still a lot of questions surrounding what is known and not known about Covid-19 and ED. What I can tell men with ED is to see a urologist. There are effective treatments to help men with ED, including men with post-COVID-19 ED.”
Dr. Samadi added this final piece of advice, “It’s important to monitor men who recover from COVID-19 and to ask about their sexual functioning or lack thereof. Men experiencing ED not present before having coronavirus needs addressed. Don’t suffer in silent frustration. Ask for help and talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
