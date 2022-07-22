Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure Opens New Agency in Southern Pines, North Carolina
We Insure does the shopping for you, and the company’s online presence makes getting a quote quick and easy.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Jackson/Joyner Agency in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
— Marshall Joyner
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report.
A business owner for 26 years, Marshall Joyner, co-owner and Agent in Charge, has a combined 15 years of experience in insurance and real estate. Born and raised in central North Carolina, Joyner believes that partnering with We Insure perfectly aligns with a career based on providing people with the best solutions for their business and personal needs.
“We Insure provides the client with quotes from numerous carriers, giving the client more than one option for their coverages,” Joyner says. “We Insure does the shopping for you, and the company’s online presence makes getting a quote quick and easy.”
With a sales career spanning more than 30 years, Joyner is eager to build on his extensive knowledge of the insurance business to provide the best protection possible for clients and their families.
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Franchise Development Officer, adds: “With his many years of experience, Marshall could have chosen to go a different route. But instead he made the decision to team up with We Insure. We believe that is a testament to our capabilities, and we look forward to seeing his agency’s future growth.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure Founder, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure is a national insurance company with more than 160 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
