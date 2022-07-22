Mindcore Technology Services Announces Sponsorship with UFC Fighter, Charles Rosa
Matt Rosenthal of Mindcore Technology sponsers UFC Fighter, Charles Rosa "Boston Strong"
Mindcore Technology Services, is honored and excited to announce that Mindcore has signed on to sponsor Charles Rosa.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindcore Technology Services Announces Sponsorship with
UFC Fighter, Charles Rosa
Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technology Services, is honored and excited to announce that Mindcore has signed on to sponsor Charles Rosa, as he pursues his dream and continues on his path to be a top-ranked UFC fighter!
Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa, 35, is an American professional mixed martial artist currently competing in the Featherweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Born and raised in Peabody, Massachusetts, Rosa compiled an amateur MMA record of 11-2 and made his professional debut in 2012, competing in regional promotions across the Northeastern US. Before signing with the UFC in the summer of 2014, Rosa compiled an undefeated record of 9-0.
Today, he trains with American Top Team and is a Freestyle Fighter.
Rosa had this to say about his sponsorship with Mindcore, “I’m very grateful to have a hardworking sponsor like Matt Rosenthal, whose support enables me to focus my energy on training, as I continue chasing my dream of becoming the UFC World Champion. It’s truly an honor to have Matt and Mindcore in my corner and I look forward to getting a win in London, England.
The fight will be on ESPN on July 23rd, UFC London 1 pm EST. With offices based in Fairfield, NJ, and Delray Beach, FL, Mindcore Technology Services is a leader in Cyber Security and IT Service, working with businesses throughout the United States. They specialize in delivering white glove technology services including cloud, cyber security, and IT consulting. Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore, has decades of experience in IT, and has successfully
advised businesses of all sizes in a wide variety of sectors.
Regarding his partnership with Rosa, Matt Rosenthal had this to say, “I wanted to sponsor Charles because we share the same values. Charles is a self-made guy who is hardworking and determined to be the best he can be. He gives back to his community and supports worthy causes. His core values are in line with Mindcore's; we both believe in dedication, perseverance, commitment, and being the absolute best you can be.”
Catch the upcoming fight between Charles Rosa (14-7-0) vs. Nathaniel Wood on Saturday,
July 23rd in London, England. The card is expected to air at 1 pm EST on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.
