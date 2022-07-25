All-In-One Content Creation Platform Visme Launches New Feature: Dynamic Fields
EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-in-one visual content creation platform with over 15 million global users, Visme, has augmented its capability for business and enterprise users with its latest feature release: Dynamic Fields. This user-friendly functionality allows users to autofill data into their Visme projects, ensuring ease of use and accuracy in presentations, proposals, reports, and other docs.
Dynamic Fields in Visme allow users to quickly create dynamic components across multiple projects, visible to all team members within their workspace. All standard values are accessible via the Dynamic Fields menu, where users can manage and update all projects in their workspace containing a particular value.
Utilizing Dynamic Fields saves businesses the time and effort typically associated with the tedious, and often error-ridden task of manually updating information such as employee names, revenue, product specs, or pricing. This feature provides the peace of mind that all information throughout a project is up-to-date, accurate, and error-free. Once users input data into a dynamic field in Visme, it will automatically update across all projects that field is used in.
This feature allows businesses the freedom to break away from boring, one-size-fits-all materials and get creative with their sales and marketing content. Design gorgeous, impressive materials without sacrificing data accuracy or efficiency. Users can now manage their content efficiently and consistently across various teams and departments, all while maintaining the level of personalization and customization needed for engaging design experiences.
Dynamic Fields feature is available now to all Visme Business and Enterprise plans, with use cases spanning sales and marketing, business development, project management, HR, training, and more. Learn more about the feature and try it out here.
