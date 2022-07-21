Baltimore Family Dental Practice Reaches Milestone for Positive Reviews
Highlandtown Dental Group family practice also specializes in cosmetic dentistry and InvisalignBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore’s Highlandtown Dental Group has only been in business for two years, but is proud to announce that it has surpassed 100 positive reviews for its family-focused dental and patient care.
A patient recently wrote, “Office is clean and staff is friendly. They were professional and informative. Whatever you need done they can figure out a plan, even if your insurance doesn't cover.”
Another patient, reflecting the fears of everyone visiting a dentist, wrote, “Like anyone else, I was nervous, [but] needed to get a tooth pulled and was just nervous about feeling the pain when they pulled my tooth out but no, I didn’t feel a thing.”
The recognition is a result of the practice’s commitment to developing and maintaining long-term relationships with its patients and striving to provide the best dental care for them.
Going to a family dentistry practice in Baltimore, such as the Highlandtown Dental Group, means that everyone can be treated at the same location for their entire life by a dentist who knows everyone’s history, lifestyle and health issues. A family dentist is there when the first tooth comes out, when the molars appear and into the golden years when dentures may be needed.
Along with its focus on family dentistry, Highlandtown Dental Group offers an array of dental care services, including cosmetic dentistry. The practice recommends cosmetic dentistry if there is an unwanted gap between teeth, if teeth are cracked or chipped and need repairing, or if teeth are stained and need whitening.
These cosmetic enhancements are often done in service of a beautiful smile, which the dentists at Highlandtown Dental Group say can open doors for people, from professional opportunities to personal relationships.
Among the practice’s other specialties is Invisalign, a novel orthodontic treatment approach for aligning crooked or spaced teeth. Instead of metallic braces, the Highlandtown Dental Group dentists use transparent plastic moldings that go over teeth as they gradually straighten. Invisalign can help patients achieve great smiles without the discomfort and unaesthetic appearance of metallic braces. Aligners are made from medical-grade clear plastic and are fabricated according to individuals’ needs, ensuring a firm but comfortable fit.
For more information and to make an appointment, visit highlandtowndentalgroup.com. The website includes a blog with information about dental care.
