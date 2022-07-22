DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Explorer and the Explored:

Brand New Doughnut X FP Movement Collaborative Series

The wide-eyed and eternally curious spirit of exploration has always driven Doughnut, a backpack brand founded in Hong Kong, to adapt to this constantly evolving world. It is this particular progressive mentality that led Doughnut to collaborate with FP Movement, a globally recognised activewear brand by Free People, on a new series of five bags which aligns with both brands’ desire to protect the environment without compromising on quality and style.

Intended as a necessary evolution and a statement of sustainable living, the collaborative series taps into the values of youths today whilst paving toward progressive sustainable fashion. From Dagger – a 1.5-litre bumbag to Spry – a 6-litre sling bag, this is a new collection that adores and promotes the great outdoors while still providing the robust functionality Doughnut is known for.

The multi-functional yet easy-to-carry bag styles featured in the Doughnut x FP Movement series each share gentle earth tones and premium, recycled material. Designed with precise attention to detail, these bags are affordable, functional, and of premium quality. They are a blissful force of nature to help withstand the waves of adventure in the same way Doughnut has always sought to protect the environment.

This series incorporates Doughnut’s core value – “Pack Your Dream” – and FP Movement’s mantra – “Fitness, Wellness, Happiness”. With Doughnut now available in 35 countries, this new series will most certainly attract all kinds of adventurers around the world.

Whether you’re an avid hiker or a casual urban stroller, the sustainable design of these bags has been made to perfectly complement your style and lifestyle, offering you flexibility, functionality and impeccable design.

Consider these bags the perfect integration of fashion and functionality. Not only that, but also a friendly nod with gratitude towards the environment that plays host to us each and every time we set out on a new expedition.

Materials used are chosen with a high standard of sustainability, each picked to strengthen the bond we have with nature and to ease the Earth's burden, promising there will still be years of exploration with our beloved Earth. With the bags either made from certified organic cotton or recycled ocean waste weaved nylon, these bags are comfortable and dependable throughout your journeys, keeping your belongings safe and sound in a sustainable way.

Made with various types and sizes in mind, the Doughnut x FP Movement series consists of:

● Macaroon Mini Drawstring Backpack - 10L

● Dagger Bumbag - 1.5L

● Drip Crossbody Bag - 3L

● Mission Crossbody Bag - 3.5L

● Spry Sling Bag - 6L

Whether you are an eco-conscious student in need of a dependable schoolbag, or an urban adventurer seeking a flexible and mobile bag, you can find what you need in this series.

The Doughnut x FP Movement Series is for everyone and every situation, raising the standards when it comes to bringing the explorer and the explored closer together than ever before. The only choice you’ve got to make is which style and size is right for you. For more details and to purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3coNskE.

To go one step further in promoting outdoor activities, Doughnut x FP Movement invites hikers to join them at various locations including Rock Creek Park – Washington (7/24), Red Rocks Trail, Boulder (7/24), Fryman Canyon Trailhead, Los Angeles (7/25) and Great Hills Park, Austin (7/31). RSVP at https://fpmovementevents.freepeople.com/hikeday.

About Doughnut

Doughnut, organized by several Hong Kong young designers in 2010, aims to provide

high-quality bags for customers and insists on completing all the steps by its own team, and perfectly embodies the design concept of "Integrating fashion and functionality". With the brand vision "Pack Your Dream", Doughnut encourages customers to keep pursuing their dreams and wish to be the companion of the dreamers in the journey. #PackYourDream #MovingTogether

About FP Movement

FP Movement was created in honour of self and spirit – to celebrate and nurture, starting from the inside out. From studio to street, for yoga, dance, running and all workouts in between, FP Movement is designed using signature technical fabrics that reflect the transformative power that is Movement.

