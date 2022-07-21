Estate Executor Indicted, Charged in TBI Theft Case

WILSON COUNTY – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following a TBI investigation into the theft of more than a quarter of a million dollars from an estate she oversaw.

In June 2019, TBI special agents opened an investigation into the theft, at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Agents subsequently determined Lois Vance (DOB 9-4-65) misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.

On July 11th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging the Gordonsville woman with one count of theft. On Tuesday, agents arrested her and booked her into the Wilson County Jail, from which authorities released her after she posted $25,000 bond.

Lois Vance

###