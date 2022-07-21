New TAP Back Program Gives Free Wellness Coaching to Nurses
TAP Wellness Coaching for healthcare professionals today announced its new program in response to the need to address wellness among healthcare professionals.
It’s time to step up and help our nurses who are hurting.”GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Wellness Coaching for healthcare professionals today announced its new TAP Back program in response to the emergent need to address wellness among healthcare professionals. For a limited time, nurses can self-nominate or be nominated by their health systems for a chance to receive free enrollment in the 12-week TAP Wellness Coaching program. TAP Wellness Coaching is exclusively for healthcare professionals, designed by healthcare professionals to address clinicians’ unique physical, mental, emotional, and restorative health needs.
— Dr. Terri Ann Parnell
TAP founder, nurse, educator, and certified wellness coach and integrative therapist Dr. Terri Ann Parnell views the TAP Back program as a way to give back and support the community to which she has devoted her entire career. “Nurses have been through so much the last few years,” said Dr. Parnell. “They are leaving the profession in droves, which makes us all vulnerable. It’s time to step up and help our nurses who are hurting. I feel compelled to offer more healthcare professionals the opportunity to develop the skills that contribute to their personal and professional well-being.”
For more details, including how to apply, click here. If accepted into the program, TAP Back recipients will receive full access to TAP’s 12-week small group program, including coaching and mentoring from Dr. Parnell, virtual group discussions with other TAP members, skill development for managing stress, building resilience, and practicing self-care, and daily wellness messages.
“This community deserves respect and consideration for the lifesaving work they do,” said Dr. Parnell. “They also deserve a safe space to get needed support, development, and assistance to help them thrive. I am so honored to have the opportunity to provide it.”
To learn more about TAP and Dr. Terri Ann Parnell, visit www.tapwellnesscoaching.com
