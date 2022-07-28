Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics Moves to a New Location to Better Serve Its Patients
Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics enhances the aesthetic medicine world with its passionate practitioners, new products, procedures, and techniques.WALLINGFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics moves locations. Formerly located in Newington, CT, the team has extended their space to 350 Center Street, Suite 212, Wallingford, CT. Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics now boasts a 1400 sp ft studio with gorgeous natural light from the studio’s large windows, and an impressive lobby offering a complimentary coffee station for all patients to enjoy before or after their appointments.
When patients step into this bright, newly renovated studio they will be greeted by uplifting music, and essential oil aromatherapy to truly have a luxury spa experience. Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics now offers three treatment rooms and is now able to accommodate more appointments a week. Plus, the medical spa added an Instagram wall and space for the perfect pre and post-procedure pictures to show off clients’ treatment results.
Treatments offered to help clients look and feel their best include:
• Neuromodulators – Neuromodulators work by selectively and precisely relaxing wrinkle-causing muscles. Neuromodulators are most commonly used to treat fine lines and wrinkles in the face.
• Dermal Fillers – a gel-like substance that is injected beneath the skin to restore lost volume, smooth lines, soften creases, or enhance facial features.
• Chemical Peels – harness the power of certain ingredients that dissolved dead skin cells and clean out pores. It is an incredibly effective way to exfoliate skin and encourage fresh, healthy cells to rise up.
• Mesotherapy/Body Contouring – fat-dissolving treatments targeted for areas of hard and soft fat, including abdominal areas, love handles (flanks) upper and lower back areas, thighs, arms, knees, and the buttocks. Also effectively treats cellulite.
• PRF Treatments – injected into the skin, similarly to regular dermal fillers. PRF is injected into the area of concern, it can help damaged, aging skin grow new collagen and elastin to achieve a beautiful, youthful, rejuvenated look.
• Microneedling – this minimally invasive treatment signals the body to “repair” the treated area with new elastin and collagen being created. This helps to rejuvenate the skin and can also help with scars and wrinkles. Results can include improved texture and firmness, as well as a reduction in scars, pore size, and stretch marks.
•MINT PDO Threads – A thread lift is a procedure that uses a dissolvable suture to tighten and lift your skin. It’s a less invasive procedure than facelift surgery and can often be performed in under 45 minutes without a long recovery.
• Radiesse Booty Lifts – Radiesse is an injectable dermal filler that is effective in adding volume and contour to flat, saggy, or droopy butts.
• Skin Tightening with Hyperdilute Radiesse – a long-lasting bio stimulatory dermal filler, that plumps wrinkles and corrects volume loss and addresses skin texture in the face, hands, neck/decollete, and other areas of the body. Radiesse also stimulates type I collagen and elastin, the main structural protein in our skin which helps it feel and look tight and youthful.
• PRF Hair Restoration – The tissue regeneration stimulates hair follicles, making them larger and healthier so they can produce thicker hair. PRF hair restoration is beneficial for both men and women suffering from thinning hair, a receding hairline, and/or baldness/bald spots.
“Cannot say enough good things about Kate and Rene. This was my second visit to touch up my Botox and first time getting dermal fillers in my lips. They take time to really understand the look you want and answer any questions you may have and even answer ones you may of not thought of. I love my results and will definitely be a loyal client!” – Kelly
Bel Lavi Medical Spa stemmed from the dreams of two best friends, Kate and Rene. Later, the two turned those dreams into reality. The duo put their heart and soul into their work and clients to create results that exceed expectations.
About Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics
Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics is a full-service medical spa that aims to help patients achieve the results that they desire, while still maintaining their already-existing natural beauty. They are a luxurious medical spa located in Wallingford, CT, and founded by Kate Claudomir APRN, FNP-C, and Rene Chagnon APRN, FNP-BC, experts in anti-aging procedures and aesthetics. Learn More about Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics here: https://bellavimedicalaesthetics.com/
Kate Claudomir
Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics
+1 860-288-5088
