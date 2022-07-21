When To Use Divorce Paralegal Services and Divorce Mediation Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- CA Paralegal Services announced today the availability of divorce paralegal services and divorce mediation services through its Orange County locations. The low-cost divorce solutions save clients time and money.
Janet O'Neal noted, "If you want an affordable, uncontested divorce in California, there are a few important things you should know. Provided that you and your spouse can or already agree on how you will handle the matters surrounding your divorce, you are ready to move forward and achieve an inexpensive, uncontested divorce in California. This type of divorce is usually the clearest and easiest."
Filing for Divorce – How it works
It all starts with filing an application with the court and is the first step in this process. You can hire an Orange County paralegal, such as CA Paralegal Services, to help you complete the paperwork with the OC Superior Court. Alternatively, you can go to the court yourself and submit the initial documents required to initiate the proceedings. Then you can work on the settlement agreement.
Coverage of topics such as:
• The division of property and responsibilities for any debts.
• If children are involved, who gets custody of the minor children?
• If the couple shares custody, make decisions about parental leave and each partner's responsibilities.
• Amount and period of agreed child support.
• The amount and period of time for alimony or spousal support.
If the above issues are solvable between the two of you, the best solution may be to file for an easy, inexpensive, uncontested divorce in California.
In this type of marriage dissolution, a person files a divorce petition in California and both spouses must declare that they can come to an agreement regarding every single issue they are facing. Typically, a divorce paralegal costs less than a divorce attorney.
In divorce mediation, you and your spouse meet with a trained, impartial mediator to discuss and resolve the issues of your divorce. Mediation sessions often take place in an informal office setting, but you may also be able to conduct your mediation online.
A mediator can help you reach an agreement on the issues you and your spouse need to resolve to complete your divorce, such as child custody, child support, and property division. Mediators do not make decisions or provide legal advice, but rather serve as go-betweens to help spouses determine what is best for their situation.
When spouses reach an agreement through divorce mediation, most mediators will draft (and possibly file with the court) a divorce settlement.
To find out more information about a divorce paralegal please contact us at https://caparalegalservices.com.
About CA Paralegal Services
As a leader of paralegal services throughout California, CA Paralegal Services provides paralegal services to busy attorneys who need an extra hand on their cases; or for the person seeking assistance on their divorce, incorporation, wills and trusts, estate planning, or other business services; our experience is here to serve your paralegal needs.
CA Paralegal Services is a woman-owned business with headquarters in Irvine, CA, and offices throughout California. For more information, visit www.CAParalegalServices.com.
Janet O'Neal
CA Paralegal Services
+1 (833) 500-2009
Local Search Partners
Steven Lockhart
Janet O'Neal noted, "If you want an affordable, uncontested divorce in California, there are a few important things you should know. Provided that you and your spouse can or already agree on how you will handle the matters surrounding your divorce, you are ready to move forward and achieve an inexpensive, uncontested divorce in California. This type of divorce is usually the clearest and easiest."
Filing for Divorce – How it works
It all starts with filing an application with the court and is the first step in this process. You can hire an Orange County paralegal, such as CA Paralegal Services, to help you complete the paperwork with the OC Superior Court. Alternatively, you can go to the court yourself and submit the initial documents required to initiate the proceedings. Then you can work on the settlement agreement.
Coverage of topics such as:
• The division of property and responsibilities for any debts.
• If children are involved, who gets custody of the minor children?
• If the couple shares custody, make decisions about parental leave and each partner's responsibilities.
• Amount and period of agreed child support.
• The amount and period of time for alimony or spousal support.
If the above issues are solvable between the two of you, the best solution may be to file for an easy, inexpensive, uncontested divorce in California.
In this type of marriage dissolution, a person files a divorce petition in California and both spouses must declare that they can come to an agreement regarding every single issue they are facing. Typically, a divorce paralegal costs less than a divorce attorney.
In divorce mediation, you and your spouse meet with a trained, impartial mediator to discuss and resolve the issues of your divorce. Mediation sessions often take place in an informal office setting, but you may also be able to conduct your mediation online.
A mediator can help you reach an agreement on the issues you and your spouse need to resolve to complete your divorce, such as child custody, child support, and property division. Mediators do not make decisions or provide legal advice, but rather serve as go-betweens to help spouses determine what is best for their situation.
When spouses reach an agreement through divorce mediation, most mediators will draft (and possibly file with the court) a divorce settlement.
To find out more information about a divorce paralegal please contact us at https://caparalegalservices.com.
About CA Paralegal Services
As a leader of paralegal services throughout California, CA Paralegal Services provides paralegal services to busy attorneys who need an extra hand on their cases; or for the person seeking assistance on their divorce, incorporation, wills and trusts, estate planning, or other business services; our experience is here to serve your paralegal needs.
CA Paralegal Services is a woman-owned business with headquarters in Irvine, CA, and offices throughout California. For more information, visit www.CAParalegalServices.com.
Janet O'Neal
CA Paralegal Services
+1 (833) 500-2009
Local Search Partners
Steven Lockhart
Local Search Partners
+1 949-903-2242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other