Fernando Lelo de Larrea: Mexico should focus on optimizing nearshoring.
Companies in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and electronics have already set their sights on our country to avoid the headaches of being an ocean away”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of the inflationary pressure that the world is suffering, where demand shocks due to fiscal stimuli are added to supply restrictions due to supply chain breaks, Mexico is in a privileged position to leverage its competitive advantages in logistics and manufacturing, and we must act now.
Nearshoring is the strategy in which a business group moves its operations or part of its production to other countries that are located in nearby destinations and with a similar time zone in order to make its processes and logistics more efficient and, above all, to place them close to the parent company.
"The vulnerabilities of the supply chain that have been evidenced by the pandemic and the recent armed conflicts in Europe have accelerated the relocation of companies around the world, both from the continent itself and from Asia and Europe," says investor and businessman Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
Within this trend of relocation of companies from different industries is the nearshoring or installation near suppliers and the offshoring or transfer of services from foreign firms to the country, having as an example manufacturers such as Ambu; the Chinese furniture producer Keeson Technology and the American toy manufacturer MGA Entertainment.
"So far this year, companies in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and electronics have already set their sights on our country to avoid the headaches of being an ocean away from their main market: the United States" says specialist Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
Currently companies such as Samsung, Daewoo, Amazon, Dongkuk Steel, Nissan, Jabil, Heineken, Bosch, Alsea, Pirelli, Walmart, The Home Depot, DiDi and Mercado Libre, among others, have announced millionaire investments in the country to expand operations, increase their production and reduce costs derived from the Coronavirus pandemic.
One of the most outstanding projects is that of DHL, in an industrial park owned by e-Group in Mexico City, with almost 68 thousand square meters occupied, as well as the U.S. machinery firm The Toro Company in Monterrey, which occupied more than 61 thousand square meters for Prologis in Apodaca.
Likewise, other companies such as Xb Logistics, HNI Corporation, Tecma, Tacna, Foxconn, INX, PPD Plasticos, and others, have become major tenants of developers and landlords such as Fibra Uno, Atisa, Mencorsa, Prologis and Finsa.
"It is a unique opportunity for technological development and an economic boost that the entire investment ecosystem was waiting for. It is at this moment where both FIBRAs and VC's can expand with experienced business partners that may stay in the country for a long period of time, leaving not only their investments but also their expertise," said Fernando Lelo de Larrea.
