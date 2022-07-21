Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,764 in the last 365 days.

Estate Executor Indicted, Charged in TBI Theft Case

WILSON COUNTY – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following a TBI investigation into the theft of more than a quarter of a million dollars from an estate she oversaw.

In June 2019, TBI special agents opened an investigation into the theft, at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Agents subsequently determined Lois Vance (DOB 9-4-65) misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.

On July 11th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging the Gordonsville woman with one count of theft. On Tuesday, agents arrested her and booked her into the Wilson County Jail, from which authorities released her after she posted $25,000 bond.

Lois Vance

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Estate Executor Indicted, Charged in TBI Theft Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.