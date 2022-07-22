PEELED™ THE FIRST EVER 100% VEGAN COOKING COMPETITION SHOW ANNOUNCES ITS HOST AND PANEL OF CELEBRITY JUDGES
The recognition factor in our casting choices really heightened the stakes for our talented chef contestants,”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vkind Studios announced the names of its notable lineup of celebrity judges and hosts leading the cast of its cutting-edge, all-vegan cooking competition reality show titled PEELED™, which debuts on September 24, 2022. In addition to their notoriety, the hosts and judges were hand-selected by the show’s producers for their authoritative expertise in the realm of the vegan lifestyle and plant-based culinary arts.
“The recognition factor in our casting choices really heightened the stakes for our talented chef contestants,” said show creator Star Simmons. Chefs race against the clock to impress their discerning vegan judges and avoid being “Peeled into the compost.” Each new challenge features competitive elements for the first time on the big screen in the culinary space. In the end, only one contestant will impress them enough to be named “Hottest Vegan Chef.”
“Being mentored and judged by industry icons they admire, and respect also heightened their incentive to win – and made the victory that much sweeter for them,” Simmons said.
All cast members will be available for media interviews at and in advance of the Red-Carpet Premiere and debut screening of Peeled, which takes place in Los Angeles at the Director’s Guild of America on September 24th. The cast lineup announced today includes:
PEELED TV HOSTS:
Dr. Shabnam Islam, a reputable vegan health and fitness expert and PBS on-air personality, has been tapped to serve as the host of the show and guides the competition.
The vivacious and iconic Chef Babette Davis, known for her age-defying raw-vegan culinary expertise, also hosts the show and serves as the quintessential mentor to the contestants, keeping them, and audiences, engaged and entertained.
PEELED’S PANEL OF CELEBRITY JUDGES:
Leading the panel of judges is show co-creator Chef Josie Clemens, an accomplished author, and culinary visionary best known as the first vegan chef to compete in the hit series, Hell’s Kitchen.
Chef Chris Tucker became known as “the southern baker with a French twist” after showcasing his French-inspired culinary creations on television’s The Great American Baking Show.
Dr. Miles Woodruff, recognized for his outstanding conservation work in D.R. Congo with primatologist Jane Goodall, is an accomplished vegan chef and CEO of Sophie’s Kitchen, a company pioneering innovation in plant-based seafood alternatives.
Elysabeth Alfano One of North America's foremost plant-based business experts, Elysabeth is an Executive Producer of the popular vegan cooking show, “New Day, New Chef” and is the founder of Plant-Powered Consulting and co-founder of VegTech Invest.
ABOUT PEELED
Created by seasoned vegan advocate and Vkind Founder Star Simmons, PEELED was
conceived to satiate the demand for cooking shows highlighting the innovative plant-based alternatives that have transformed culinary arts in recent years. Simmons’ vision for the show sparked the interest of Chef Josie Clemens, whose experience being the first vegan chef to compete in the hit series Hell’s Kitchen influenced her decision to join forces with Simmons as co-creator of PEELED.
“Some of the best chefs I know happen to be vegan and, while they are every bit as talented as some of the most celebrated chefs in conventional culinary arts, they have fewer opportunities to advance in the industry,” said Chef Josie, “With an estimated 40% of the population now embracing flexitarian diets, interest in vegan cuisine is at an all-time high,” Clemens explained.
PEELED, which commenced development in the fall of 2021 and completed a three-episode limited series this past spring, is the first and only exclusively vegan competition-formatted cooking show with all-vegan celebrity hosts, judges, contestants, and even vegan sponsors such as Melt Organic.
In fact, all the show’s personnel are vegan, including the producers, writers, directors and production crew.
Passionate about the subject matter, show producers created a high production value and inviting set design to convey an ambient warmth and fluidity of cinematic quality.
PEELED™ will debut Sept. 24th at its VIP Red Carpet Premiere event, located at The Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA. The Premiere is invite only but a limited number of VIP event tickets are on sale NOW for $150, limited to 200 seats https://aftontickets.com/Peeledshow .
The livestream will be free for registrants and will simultaneously stream on Sept. 24th at 6PM, PST at https://aftontickets.com/peeledlivestream , and launch 24 hours later on UnchainedTV which streams on Apple, Roku and Amazon Fire. For more, information on the show visit peeledshow.com
