Governor John Carney Announces the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced today that seven women were selected for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. Out of the more than 50 applicants received by the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy and the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee, the Committee chose seven of the top nominees who have made significant contributions in Delaware.

This year’s inductees include:

Anne Canby , a pioneer in transportation as the first woman to lead the Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) in 1993 and as Deputy Director of Transportation during the Carter Administration.

Alice Dunbar-Nelson, a late suffragist, poet, activist, and educator at Howard High School in Wilmington.

Carolyn Fredericks, the Executive Director of the Modern Maturity Center and longtime advocate for Delaware seniors.

Teri Quinn Gray , former DuPont scientist, and current Chief Operating Officer at the science-based crop protection company, Provivi, in California.

Ilona Holland , children's educator with a focus on literacy. Has consulted on children's educational TV programming, authored numerous children's books, and is a partner with the Delaware State Library system.

Karyl Rattay , former Director of Delaware's Division of Public Health, served during the COVID pandemic and holds the longest tenure in the role.

Aida Waserstein, former judge of the Family Court of Delaware. Has also written several books with the goal of helping foster children by telling her own immigrant story.

“It is our honor to recognize these women and their positive impact on our community,” said Governor Carney. “I congratulate them on their selection and thank the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee for choosing another round of remarkable Delaware women for induction into the Hall of Fame.”

“With an incredible pool of applicants this year, the committee had a difficult time narrowing it down to this year’s class of inductees,” said Kay Keenan, Chair of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee. “The diversity of women we’ve selected comprise an amazing group who have done so much for Delaware in so many different ways, and we are so pleased to be able to honor them in the fall.”

The Hall of Fame of Delaware Women was established in 1981 and is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women. Eligible women must have been born in Delaware or resided in the state for minimum of ten years.

“As a small state, it’s important to highlight the big achievements and myriad contributions of Delaware women both past and present,” said Melanie Ross Levin, Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy. “We encourage all Delawareans to learn more about the 2022 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees and consider nominating someone in the future.”

Inductees will be recognized at the 41st Annual Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Induction Ceremony. The event will be held this fall, with all details on the event and other Hall of Fame activities available in the coming months at de.gov/women.

View the biographies of the 2022 Honorees and all 160 inductees of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame here.

