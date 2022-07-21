Cloud Coach appoints Heather Suchowski as new CEO

Heather Suchowski, Cloud Coach CEO

Suchowski, previously COO, to take over as CEO with immediate effect

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Coach, a Project Management, PSA & PPM solution provider built on the Salesforce platform, today announced Heather Suchowski has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Suchowski replaces outgoing Cloud Coach CEO, Peter Lee, who will move into a new role as Founder/President.

Suchowski joined Cloud Coach in 2014 as General Counsel following 12 years as a Managing Partner at Suchowski Law Firm, and has served as Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Coach since 2016.

Heather Suchowski, CEO at Cloud Coach, said: "It is an honor to step into the CEO role at Cloud Coach alongside a talented team that is energized and focused. I'm excited to work together as we cement our position as leaders in the PSA/Project Management space on Salesforce.”

“I'm also looking forward to having more opportunities and time to connect with our current clients as we continue to present them with tangible value and growth opportunities."

Peter Lee, Founder/President at Cloud Coach, said: “For over 8 years Heather has been an integral part of the Cloud Coach family, and I’m pleased she will continue her journey with us.

“Throughout her time with Cloud Coach, Heather has demonstrated excellent strategic and leadership skills, while transforming the operational side of the business. I am delighted we will continue to benefit from her experience as she moves into the Chief Executive Officer position.”

About Cloud Coach

Cloud Coach is a Project Management, PSA & PPM solution provider built on the Salesforce platform for businesses that want to make strategic investments into their success.

For more information, please contact marketing@cloudcoach.com.

