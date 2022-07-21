MSITEK is Now an SAP Gold Partner
MSITEK LLC. announced today that it has achieved SAP gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSITEK LLC. announced today that it has achieved SAP gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality MSITEK provides to businesses using SAP solutions.
“Moving to gold partner status endorses our long-standing relationship with SAP and demonstrates our expertise in helping to transform our customers’ businesses by leveraging the next-generation solutions from SAP. It is a testament to our continuous effort in developing breakthrough solutions and driving innovation focused on customers’ business outcomes,” said Ashoo Tuli, Managing Partner of MSITEK.
MSITEK helps enable customers to ensure business continuity and drive business value with effective and cost-efficient digital transformation. Maintaining a high standard of excellence in cloud solutions and cloud-managed services, MSITEK helps to empower businesses to turn growth potential into actual results.
A qualified and highly skilled pool of consultants and sales and presales teams with extensive experience in the SAP ecosystem, MSITEK’s unique and innovative approach tailored to support customers’ business needs has positioned the organization as a leader in the market.
MSITEK is committed to investing in the capability building of its consultants. To ensure that its global workforce is up to date with market needs, the organization has created best in-class learning opportunities. This highlights MSITEK’s ongoing commitment to achieving SAP Certifications for all consultants across different LOBs.
MSITEK achieved SAP gold partner status because of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP Certifications. Focused on providing cloud solutions across human experience management, customer experience, procurement, digital supply chain, and enterprise resource planning for small and midsize enterprises, MSITEK also offers learning and enablement, strategic consulting, and SAP application management services.
With a presence in North America and the Asia Pacific region, the organization has a global customer base, and its industry-specific expertise in consumer goods, retail, chemical, and manufacturing sectors enables businesses to deploy best practices and optimize their investments in SAP solutions to improve the bottom line.
MSITEK will continue to help businesses modernize, implement, and enhance their IT landscape with best-in-class solutions from SAP. Through its learning and enablement offerings, the organization delivers training for SAP solutions worldwide, and it is expanding its partnership in India and other geographies across the Asia Pacific region in response to global demands for SAP training.
About MSITEK
Founded in 2014, MSITEK is a global provider of services for SAP® technologies, transforming companies to become more digital and preparing them to respond to changing environments and business models. MSITEK believes in focusing on select SAP solution offerings and providing innovative solutions specific to customers. MSITEK is constantly evolving in terms of harnessing its solution approach to solve most pressing challenges for businesses and integrating cloud solutions with newer technologies that shape intelligent enterprises.
# # #
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
For more information, press only:
Ashoo Tuli
info@msitek.us
Bhaskar Das
MSITEK
+1 732-284-3781
email us here